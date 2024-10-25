John Bateman sets the record straight on his future following latest transfer speculation

England star John Bateman has confirmed that he will return to Wests Tigers ahead of 2025, quashing rumours of any potential move to fellow NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles.

Having locked horns with Wests head coach Benji Marshall, back-rower Bateman was ostracised and spent the back end of the 2024 campaign back in Super League on loan at Warrington Wolves, featuring 10 times for Sam Burgess’ side.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old – who still has two years remaining on his Tigers contract – was linked with a move across the NRL to Manly.

Those reports stated that Wests wouldn’t stand in Bateman’s way if he was able to strike a deal with another club, and detailed that if he was to remain with the Tigers, he could be outcast unless he is able to resolve his issues with Marshall.

Two-time Super League champion Bateman is currently in the England camp preparing for their two-match Test Series against Samoa, which begins on Saturday afternoon in Wigan.

And speaking to NRL.com ahead of that first Test, the back-rower set the record straight on his future, saying: “It’s news to me when it (the rumours of a move away from Wests) comes out.

“It’s news to me. I’m not usually on Twitter and stuff like that. I don’t follow any rugby league columns on Instagram so… I’ve had a few texts.

“I don’t where it came from, I don’t know who said it. I’ve not spoke to anyone over there regarding the team and stuff like that.

“I’ve got two years left at Wests Tigers and I’m going back there… I’ll be spending my time with my family, but after Christmas, I’ll be back there.

“I’ve not even spoken to Wests Tigers since I left, to be fair. They just sent me a message saying [when] I’m due in.

“From there, I’m literally unsure about that stuff.”

