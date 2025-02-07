Australia have named their squad for the historic fixture against England in Las Vegas next month: while also confirming their long-serving coach Brad Donald has sensationally resigned.

Donald has been in charge of the Jillaroos since 2016 and overseen a period of sustained success for women’s rugby league in Australia. They decisively defeated New Zealand to win the Pacific Championships late last year but that has proven to be Donald’s final game in charge.

He is reportedly under an NRL investigation after accusations he made a disparaging comment about a journalist in front of his players, which has led to scrutiny over his position. The NRL were made aware of the incident in question and subsequently decided to launch their investigation.

And Donald has now resigned just weeks out from the historic showdown with England in Las Vegas. His assistant, Jess Skinner, will be in charge on an interim basis in Las Vegas against England.

“The ARLC acknowledges and thanks Brad for his extensive efforts in coaching and elevating the Jillaroos to the position they are in as the number one ranked team in the world and World Cup champions,” an NRL statement said.

Kezie Apps and Ali Brigginshaw will act as co-captains of Australia in Las Vegas, with the Jillaroos already naming their squad for the game. England are expected to do the same in the coming days.

And Dally M Medal winner Olivia Kernick has instantly been recalled after being left out of Donald’s final squad in controversial fashion for last year’s Pacific Championships. She was overlooked despite a sensational season for Sydney Roosters, culminating in an incredible solo display in Sydney Roosters’ Grand Final win over Cronulla.

Australia squad: Tarryn Aitken, Kezie Apps (c), Ali Brigginshaw (c), Lauren Brown, Yasmin Clydsdale, Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd, Jessika Elliston, Olivia Higgins, Keilee Joseph, Isabelle Kelly, Olivia Kernick, Shannon Mato, Mahalia Murphy, Tiana Penitani, Julia Robinson, Jessica Sergis, Simaima Taufa, Sarah Togatuki, Tamika Upton, Jakiya Whitfield