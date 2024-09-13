Clubs are starting to put the finishing touches on their recruitment for 2025 behind the scenes, which means every Super League club’s quota situation is of increasing intrigue.

Every club is permitted seven overseas players on their quota, so we’ve put together a full breakdown of how every Super League club’s quota situation stands heading into 2025.

For reference, given the likelihood of them being demoted back to the Championship, we haven’t included London Broncos. Instead, we’ve included Wakefield Trinity, the team likely to replace the Broncos back in Super League next year.

This is accurate as of the time of writing on September 12, 2024.

Castleford Tigers – 7/7

Cas have announced the signing of youngster Zac Cini from Parramatta Eels on a two-year deal, filling their one vacant quota spot.

The Tigers though are also expected to sign Daejarn Asi from Parramatta, so will need to let one of their current overseas stars depart. Jacob Miller has fallen out of favour at The Jungle in recent weeks, and Nixon Putt is reportedly homesick.

Contracted: Jacob Miller (2025), Elie El-Zakhem (2025), Nixon Putt (2025), Sylvester Namo (2025), Tex Hoy (2026), Liam Horne (2026), Zac Cini (2026)

Catalans Dragons – 6/7

Catalans’ overseas situation is among the most intriguing. Steve McNamara’s Dragons have recruited Nick Cotric from Canberra Raiders, Luke Keary from Sydney Roosters and Tevita Pangai Junior from the Dolphins.

The Dragons also currently have overseas figures Matt Ikuvalu, Manu Ma’u, Jarrod Wallace, Reimis Smith (one-year extension option) and Ben Lam (one-year extension option) off-contract.

Contracted: Chris Satae (2025), Tariq Sims (2025), Bayley Sironen (2025), Tevita Pangai Junior (2025), Luke Keary (2026), Nick Cotric (2027)

Huddersfield Giants – 5/7

Huddersfield recently confirmed their first new signing for 2025 in the shape of young gun Zac Woolford from Canberra, and still have two quota spots free as things stand.

Veteran Fiji international Kevin Naiqama remains off-contract, and if the Giants opt to extend his stay, he’ll occupy one of those two vacant spots.

Contracted: Seb Ikahihifo (2025), Zac Woolford (2025), Tui Lolohea (2026), Jack Murchie (2026), Adam Clune (2026)

Hull FC – 6/7

Of Hull’s confirmed recruits for 2025 to date, Leigh skipper John Asiata, Canberra winger Jordan Rapana and Wests Tigers half-back Aidan Sezer are the three that count on the quota.

Those three signings, combined with the three already-contracted overseas stars for 2025 take their total tally up to six. Having spent the 2024 season sidelined, Mitieli Vulikijapani remains off-contract and could take that tally up to a full complement of seven if his stay is extended.

Contracted: Ligi Sao (2025), Jed Cartwright (2025), Herman Ese’ese (2026), Jordan Rapana (2026), Aidan Sezer (2026), John Asiata (2027)

Hull KR – 7/7

KR’s quota spots for 2025 are now full, with the confirmation of Rhyse Martin’s signature from Leeds adding to that of NRL legend Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from NRL outfit Sydney Roosters.

Sauaso Sue, Tyrone May, Peta Hiku, Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread are all contracted for next season at Craven Park.

Contracted: Sauaso Sue (2025), Tyrone May (2025), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (2025), Peta Hiku (2026), Kelepi Tanginoa (2026), Jai Whitbread (2026), Rhyse Martin (2026)

Leeds Rhinos – 5/7

Leeds have two quota spots to play with heading into the off-season, with no overseas recruits announced as yet.

The departures of Rhyse Martin and David Fusitu’a at the end of 2024 will free up those two overseas spots.

Contracted: Sam Lisone (2025), Matt Frawley (2025), Paul Momirovski (2025), Lachie Miller (2026), Brodie Croft (2026)

Leigh Leopards – 5/7

Leigh will definitely lose John Asiata, Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell at the end of 2024, with centre Ricky Leutele also off-contract as well as forward Ben Nakubuwai, who has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Featherstone Rovers.

Providing neither Leutele or Nakubuwai extend their stays at the Leopards’ Den, the club will have two quota spots remaining, with full-back David Armstrong – from Newcastle Knights – their only overseas addition to date.

Contracted: Edwin Ipape (2025), Kai O’Donnell (2025), Matt Moylan (2025), Aaron Pene (2026), David Armstrong (2027)

Salford Red Devils – 6/7

Salford’s sole overseas addition for 2025 to date is centre Esan Marsters from Huddersfield, with his recruitment taking their overseas tally up to six.

If they wish to take up the option they hold in Loghan Lewis’ contract for 2025, the Red Devils’ quota spots will be full.

Contracted: Tim Lafai (2025), Jayden Nikorima (2025), Sam Stone (2026), Shane Wright (2026), Nene Macdonald (2027), Esan Marsters (2027)

St Helens – 6/7

Saints have recruited overseas stars Tristan Sailor – from Brisbane Broncos – and Kyle Feldt – from the North Queensland Cowboys – to date, taking their contracted tally of quota players for 2025 up to six.

Konrad Hurrell and Waqa Blake both remain off-contract, and if either of those two are to stay, they would be occupying the last available overseas spot in Paul Wellens’ squad.

Contracted: Curtis Sironen (2025), Agnatius Paasi (2025), James Bell (2025), Moses Mbye (2025), Tristan Sailor (2026), Kyle Feldt (2026)

Wakefield Trinity – 7/7

Wakefield are set to come back up to Super League with seven contracted overseas players, meaning that they would be at their cap.

Interestingly, that seven doesn’t involve off-contract youngster Toby Boothroyd, so if Trinity wish to extend his stay, they’ll have to bid farewell to one of their other overseas stars.

Contracted: Caleb Uele (2025), Renouf Atoni (2025), Luke Bain (2025), Isaiah Vagana (2025), Lachlan Walmsley (2026), Mason Lino (2026), Ky Rodwell (2028)

Warrington Wolves – 6/7

Warrington have one free quota spot at the moment, owing to Josh Drinkwater’s departure.

Sam Burgess has handed a new one-year deal to Papua New Guinean ace Rodrick Tai for 2025, but the other five overseas stars were already contracted until at least the end of next season.

Contracted: Paul Vaughan (2025), Zane Musgrove (2025), Rodrick Tai (2025), Matt Dufty (2026), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (2026), Luke Yates (2026)

Wigan Warriors – 6/7

Wigan haven’t confirmed any additions for next year just yet, but with veteran back-rower Willie Isa off-contract and without a deal for 2025 as things stand, the Warriors are set to see a quota spot freed up.

The only one of the six currently contracted overseas stars in 2025 whose contract is set to expire at the end of next season is Australian ace Adam Keighran.

Contracted: Adam Keighran (2025), Kaide Ellis (2026), Patrick Mago (2026, option for 2027), Jai Field (2027), Abbas Miski (2027), Bevan French (2028)

