2024 Championship fixtures: Every club’s first home game confirmed ahead of full schedule reveal

A mouth-watering West Yorkshire derby at Belle Vue between newly-relegated Wakefield Trinity and three-time Super League champions Bradford Bulls opens up the 2024 Championship season on Friday, March 15.

Daryl Powell’s Trinity too face one of their neighbours a fortnight later in Round Two, making the 5.5 mile trip to Post Office Road to take on this year’s league leaders Featherstone Rovers on Good Friday.

All 14 Championship clubs were permitted to announce their first league home game of 2024 this morning, with the full fixture reveal for both the second tier and League 1 pencilled in for midday tomorrow – Sunday, December 3.

The group stage allocations and fixtures for a new-look 1895 Cup have also already been locked in, with 21 clubs involved in the tournament next term vying for a crack at Wembley glory.

Despite being allowed to announce their first home league game of the upcoming campaign, two Championship clubs – Toulouse Olympique and Swinton Lions – have opted not to do so. Accordingly, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow’s full fixture release to find out when those two will run out in front of their own fans.

Details of the 12 fixtures we do know can be found below, with both Halifax Panthers and Barrow Raiders having to wait until Round Three for their first Championship home clash in 2024.

Championship 2024 Round One fixtures

Friday, March 15

Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls – Belle Vue (8pm KO)

Saturday, March 16

Sheffield Eagles v Toulouse Olympique – Olympic Legacy Park Stadium (6pm KO)

Sunday, March 17

Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers – Fox’s Biscuits Stadium (2pm KO)

Dewsbury Rams v Halifax Panthers – FLAIR Stadium (3pm KO)

Doncaster v York – Eco-Power Stadium (3pm KO)

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions – LEL Arena (3pm KO)

Widnes Vikings v Barrow Raiders – DCBL Stadium (3pm KO)

Championship 2024 Round Two fixtures

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity – Post Office Road (6pm KO)

Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers – Odsal (7:30pm KO)

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Monday)

York v Toulouse Olympique (KO TBC)

Championship 2024 Round Three fixtures

Sunday, April 7

Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs – The Shay (KO TBC)

Barrow Raiders v York – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium (3pm KO)

