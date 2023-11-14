2024 rugby league pre-season friendlies, including dates, times & venues
Keep up to date with every club’s confirmed pre-season schedule ahead of the 2024 season, including dates, kick-off times and venues.
It’s that time of year again when clubs start to announce their pre-season matches ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Here, we’ll be providing an up to date list of every pre-season match as and when they’re announced.
The 2024 pre-season fixtures confirmed so far
Boxing Day, December 26
Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, 11:30am
Keighley Cougars v Oldham – Cougar Park, 2pm
Saturday, December 30
Dan Toal testimonial: Barrow Raiders v Barrow and District Select – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 2pm
Saturday, January 13
Barrow Raiders v North Wales Crusaders – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm
Friday, February 2
Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy: Hunslet v Leeds Rhinos, South Leeds Stadium, 7:30pm
More pre-season games will be added as and when they are announced by the clubs.
