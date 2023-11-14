2024 rugby league pre-season friendlies, including dates, times & venues

Keep up to date with every club’s confirmed pre-season schedule ahead of the 2024 season, including dates, kick-off times and venues.

It’s that time of year again when clubs start to announce their pre-season matches ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here, we’ll be providing an up to date list of every pre-season match as and when they’re announced.

The 2024 pre-season fixtures confirmed so far

Boxing Day, December 26

Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, 11:30am

Keighley Cougars v Oldham – Cougar Park, 2pm

Saturday, December 30

Dan Toal testimonial: Barrow Raiders v Barrow and District Select – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 2pm

Saturday, January 13

Barrow Raiders v North Wales Crusaders – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm

Friday, February 2

Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy: Hunslet v Leeds Rhinos, South Leeds Stadium, 7:30pm

More pre-season games will be added as and when they are announced by the clubs.

