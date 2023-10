Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure

Keep up to date with every confirmed Super League signing and departure already announced for 2024 with a full list below.

Castleford Tigers

Ins: Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Elie El-Zakhem (North Sydney Bears), Sylvester Namo (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Hodson (Batley), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Sam Wood (Hull KR), Luke Hooley (Leeds), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Innes Senior (Huddersfield)

Outs: Niall Evalds (Hull KR), Jordan Turner (Oldham), Nathan Massey (TBC), Greg Eden (TBC), Alex Sutcliffe (released), Jacob Hookem (released), Bailey Dawson (released), Kieran Hudson (released), Junior Mafi (released), Suaia Matagi (released), Blake Austin, Billy Tsikrikas, Jordan Johnstone, Alex Foster (all loans expired), Kenny Edwards (retirement), Elliot Wallis (Huddersfield)

Catalans Dragons

Ins: Chris Satae (Hull), Theo Fages (Huddersfield), Tariq Sims (Melbourne Storm), Jayden Nikorima (Melbourne Storm), Bayley Sironen (New Zealand Warriors)

Outs: Sam Tomkins (retirement), Adam Keighran, Tiaki Chan (both Wigan), Mickael Goudemand (Leeds), Tyrone May (Hull KR), Siosiua Taukeiaho (NRL), Mitchell Pearce (retirement), Matt Whitley (TBC)

Huddersfield Giants

Ins: Thomas Deakin (Sydney Roosters), Adam Swift (Hull), Andre Savelio (Hull), Elliot Wallis (Castleford), Hugo Salabio (Wakefield)

Outs: Jack Ashworth (Hull), Theo Fages (Catalans), Will Pryce (Newcastle Knights), Josh Jones (mutual consent, retired), Adam O’Brien (Halifax), Jermaine McGillvary (released), Chris McQueen (retirement), Nathan Peats (retirement), George Roby (Swinton), Nathan Mason (retirement), Owen Trout (Leigh), Innes Senior (Castleford)

Hull FC

Ins: Herman Ese’ese (Dolphins), Jayden Okunbor (Canterbury Bulldogs), Franklin Pele (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jack Walker (Hull KR), Liam Tindall (Leeds), Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield), Morgan Smith (Wakefield), Damel Diakhate (signed permanently following successful trial), Fa’amanu Brown (Newcastle Knights)

Outs: Chris Satae (Catalans), Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys), Scott Taylor (retirement), Jamie Shaul (retirement), Adam Swift (Huddersfield), Andre Savelio (Huddersfield), Brad Dwyer (TBC), Joe Lovodua (TBC), Ben McNamara (Leigh), Connor Wynne (TBC), Jude Ferreira (TBC)

Hull KR

Ins: Oliver Gildart (Leigh), Peta Hiku (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Wallace (Bradford), Tyrone May (Catalans), Niall Evalds (Castleford), Jai Whitbread (Wakefield)

Outs: Shaun Kenny-Dowall (retirement), Ethan Ryan (TBC), Sam Wood (Castleford), Jimmy Keinhorst (York), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers), Jack Walker (Hull), Greg Richards (Toulouse), Rowan Milnes (Castleford), Rhys Kennedy (TBC), Luis Johnson (TBC), Connor Moore (Saint-Gaudens Bears)

Leeds Rhinos

Ins: Mickael Goudemand (Catalans), Lachie Miller (Newcastle Knights), Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders), Paul Momirovski (Sydney Roosters)

Outs: Sam Walters (Wigan), Liam Tindall (Hull), Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers), Zane Tetevano (released), Blake Austin (released), Nene Macdonald (released by mutual consent), Luke Hooley (Castleford)

Leigh Leopards

Ins: Dan Norman (St Helens), Owen Trout (Huddersfield), Louis Brogan (Swinton), Lewis Baxter (St Helens), Jack Darbyshire (Warrington), Kavan Rothwell (Wigan), Ben McNamara (Hull)

Outs: Oliver Gildart (Hull KR), Joe Wardle (Oldham)

Salford Red Devils

Ins: Nene Macdonald (unattached)

Outs: Matty Costello (Barrow), Rhys Williams (TBC), James Greenwood (TBC)

St Helens

Ins: Daryl Clark (Warrington)

Outs: James Roby (retirement), Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (retirement), Wesley Bruines (Warrington), Will Hopoate (released), Dan Norman (Leigh), Lewis Baxter (Leigh), Jumah Sambou, Dan Hill, Matty Foster, Daniel Moss, Taylor Pemberton (all released)

Wakefield Trinity

Ins: TBC

Outs: David Fifita (retirement), Morgan Smith (Hull), Jai Whitbread (Hull KR), Will Dagger (York), Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield), Kevin Proctor (Carcassonne)

Warrington Wolves

Ins: Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Newcastle Knights), Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters), Wesley Bruines (St Helens), Toby King (Wigan – returning to parent club from loan spell), Jordan Crowther (Wakefield), Zane Musgrove (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Outs: Daryl Clark (St Helens), Peter Mata’utia (TBC), Greg Minikin (TBC), Thomas Mikaele (returning to Australia), Jack Darbyshire (Leigh), Aiden Doolan (TBC)

Wigan Warriors

Ins: Kruise Leeming (Gold Coast Titans), Adam Keighran (Catalans), Tiaki Chan (Catalans), Sam Walters (Leeds), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Outs: Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Toby King (Warrington – returning to parent club from loan spell), Kavan Rothwell (Leigh)

