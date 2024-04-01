Top try, goal & points scorers in Super League, Championship & League 1

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley tops the Super League try-scoring chart with seven in the opening six rounds, and that’s despite having gone two league games without one!

Sitting behind him on the leaderboard are the duo of Warrington Wolves’ Matt Dufty and Wigan Warriors’ Liam Marshall, both having scored six.

The latter, due to a combination of his side’s involvement in the World Club Challenge and him being rested against London Broncos, has scored his six in just four Super League appearances to date this year.

Salford Red Devils star Marc Sneyd is currently top of the goal-scoring leaderboard with 25, yet to miss a conversion attempt in 2024. Catalans Dragons’ Arthur Mourgue, his nearest rival in that aspect, is four behind on 21.

Sneyd’s 50 points with the boot are a large factor in why he tops the overall points scored in Super League too, scoring a try in Salford’s Rivals Round win against Leigh Leopards to take his tally up to 55. Mourgue – who has scored three tries so far this year – is just one behind him on 54.

In the Championship, Wakefield Trinity winger Lachlan Walmsley tops the try scoring charts with four in the opening two rounds following his off-season move to Belle Vue, scoring a hat-trick against Featherstone Rovers last time out.

Lachlan Walmsley has continued to score tries for fun since his off-season move to Wakefield Trinity

The number of players with two tries to their name is in double figures, but Walmsley has scored double the amount of tries compared to any other man in the second tier as things stand.

Across their first two league games, Trinity have scored 10 tries, and Max Jowitt tops the goal-scoring chart with 10 successful conversions. He is tied with Widnes Vikings’ Tom Gilmore and Connor Robinson of Championship new boys Doncaster. All three of those also feature amongst the top overall points scorers after two rounds in the second tier too.

Meanwhile in League 1, where they have played three rounds, it’s Keighley Cougars’ Ellis Robson that tops the try-scoring leaderboard with six to his name. Tom Wilkinson follows closely behind having scored five to date for Midlands Hurricanes, while three players – including ex-Hull FC man Jude Ferreira from Hunslet – have scored four.

Keighley’s Jack Miller sits top for goals scored (22) and overall points scored (48), with Oldham’s ex-Super League ace Jamie Ellis second in both of those categories and Hunslet’s Matty Beharrell third.

Super League

Tries

1. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) – 7

2. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) – 6

= Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) – 6

4. Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – 5

= Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) – 5

= Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards) – 5

Goals

Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd remains perfect with the boot to date in 2024

1. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) – 25

2. Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) – 21

3. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) – 20

4. Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) – 14

= Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) – 14

Points

1. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) – 55

2. Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) – 54

3. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) – 44

4. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) – 38

5. Jez Litten (Hull KR) – 32

= Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) – 32

= Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) – 32

Championship

Tries

1. Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) – 4

2. Caleb Aekins (Featherstone Rovers) – 2

= Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panters) – 2

= Anthony Thackeray (Sheffield Eagles) – 2

= Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) – 2

= Ryan King (Whitehaven) – 2

= Tom Halliday (Doncaster) – 2

= Rhodri Lloyd (Widnes Vikings) – 2

= Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity) – 2

= Ryan Ince (Widnes Vikings) – 2

= Perry Whiteley (Dewsbury Rams) – 2

= James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers) – 2

= Jack Billington (Dewsbury Rams) – 2

= Pauli Pauli (Doncaster) – 2

= Danny Addy (Featherstone Rovers) – 2

= Andrew Badrock (Swinton Lions) – 2

= Joe Edge (Widnes Vikings) – 2

= Mike Butt (Widnes Vikings) – 2

Goals

Max Jowitt in action for Wakefield Trinity in 2024

1. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – 10

= Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) – 10

= Connor Robinson (Doncaster) – 10

4. Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) – 7

= Jake Carter (Whitehaven) – 7

Points

1. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – 24

= Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) – 24

= Connor Robinson (Doncaster) – 24

4. Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) – 22

5. Jake Carter (Whitehaven) – 17

League 1

Tries

1. Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) – 6

2. Tom Wilkinson (Midlands Hurricanes) – 5

3. Alfie Goddard (Hunslet) – 4

= Brandon Pickersgill (Keighley Cougars) – 4

= Jude Ferreira (Hunslet) – 4

Goals

Keighley Cougars’ Jack Miller (right) speaks to Doncaster RLFC’s chief executive Carl Hall (left) at the 2024 RFL Championship & League 1 media launch day in January

1. Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) – 22

2. Jamie Ellis (Oldham) – 15

3. Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) – 12

= Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) – 12

5. Owain Abel (North Wales Crusaders) – 8

Points

1. Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) – 48

2. Jamie Ellis (Oldham) – 34

3. Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) – 24

= Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) – 24

= Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) – 24

Thanks to RFL statistician Danny Spencer and Rugby League Record Keepers Club

READ NEXT: Super League Casualty Ward – How all 12 clubs are performing injury-wise