2024 Super League fixtures: Every one of the 162 fixtures listed

The full fixture list for the 29th Super League season in 2024 has been revealed this morning, with 162 games to take place over 27 rounds for the third year running.

Each club will again play 13 home games and 13 away games, with the addition of a Magic Weekend clash over the weekend of August 17 & 18.

As confirmed earlier this week, ‘Magic’ has been re-located ahead of 2024 and will take place at Elland Road, the home of Leeds United Football Club.

Last night, the fixtures for Rounds One and Two in Super League were revealed, with each club able to let supporters know the details of their first home fixture and first away one too. Clubs were also able to share their ‘Rivals Round’ fixtures, with those set to take place in Round Six.

Now, the full schedule has been locked in for the ‘regular season’, and every one of those 162 fixtures is listed for your viewing below.

The schedule for the play-offs is still to be confirmed, though we already know that the showpiece event that is the Super League Grand Final will take place on October 12 at Old Trafford.

Please note that Wigan Warriors’ scheduled Round Two clash against neighbours Leigh Leopards is likely to be postponed and played at a later date, with the understanding that the Cherry and Whites will instead host NRL champions Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge over the weekend of February 23-25, 2024.

Round One

Thursday, February 15

Hull FC v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Friday, February 16

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (8pm KO)

St Helens v London Broncos (8pm KO)

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (8pm KO)

Saturday, February 17

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (3pm KO)

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm KO – UK Time)

Round Two

Thursday, February 22

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

Friday, February 23

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Saturday, February 24

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards*

Sunday, February 25

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Round Three

Friday, March 1

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

St Helens v Leigh Leopards

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Saturday, March 2

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

Sunday, March 3

Hull FC v London Broncos

Round Four

Thursday, March 7

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

Friday, March 8

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday, March 9

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

Round Five

Thursday, March 14

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Friday, March 15

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Saturday, March 16

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

Sunday, March 17

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves

Round Six (Rivals Round)

Thursday, March 28

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

Friday, March 29

Hull KR v Hull FC (12:30pm KO)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (3pm KO)

Saturday, March 30

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (3pm KO)

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (5:30pm KO)

Sunday, March 31

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants (3pm KO)

Round Seven

Thursday, April 4

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Friday, April 5

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Hull KR v London Broncos

Saturday, April 6

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Round Eight

Friday, April 19

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

St Helens v Hull FC

Saturday, April 20

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

Sunday, April 21

London Broncos v Salford Red Devils

Round Nine

Thursday, April 25

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Friday, April 26

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v London Broncos

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Saturday, April 27

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

Sunday, April 28

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Round 10

Thursday, May 2

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

Friday, May 3

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Saturday, May 4

Hull KR v St Helens

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers

Round 11

Thursday, May 9

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

Friday, May 10

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Saturday, May 11

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

Sunday, May 12

London Broncos v Hull FC

Round 12

Friday, May 24

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Saturday, May 25

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Sunday, May 26

London Broncos v Hull KR

Round 13

Friday, May 31

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Saturday, June 1

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

Sunday, June 2

Salford Red Devils v London Broncos

Round 14

Friday, June 14

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday, June 15

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, June 16

London Broncos v St Helens

Round 15

Thursday, June 20

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

Friday, June 21

Wigan Warriors v London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

Saturday, June 22

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Sunday, June 23

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

Round 16

Friday, July 5

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

Saturday, July 6

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Sunday, July 7

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

Round 17

Friday, July 12

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

London Broncos v Castleford Tigers

Saturday, July 13

Hull FC v Hull KR

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Round 18

Friday, July 19

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Leigh Leopards v London Broncos

Saturday, July 20

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

Round 19

Friday, July 26

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR v London Broncos

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

Saturday, July 27

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Round 20

Friday, August 2

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday, August 3

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

Hull FC v St Helens

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, August 4

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons

Round 21

Friday, August 9

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

Saturday, August 10

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Sunday, August 11

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves

Round 22 (Magic Weekend, Elland Road)

Saturday, August 17

Hull FC v London Broncos

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, August 18

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Round 23

Friday, August 23

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

St Helens v Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Saturday, August 24

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Sunday, August 25

London Broncos v Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Round 24

Friday, August 30

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

Saturday, August 31

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

Sunday, September 1

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos

Round 25

Friday, September 6

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Saturday, September 7

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

Sunday, September 8

Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos

Round 26

Friday, September 13

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Hull KR

Saturday, September 14

Catalans Dragons v London Broncos

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

Sunday, September 15

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Round 27

Friday, September 20

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

