Cardtracker: Every yellow and red card in Super League this season

Introducing Cardtracker, where Love Rugby League keeps a log of every yellow and red card shown in Super League this season.

1. Herman Ese’ese (high tackle)

The former New Zealand and Samoa powerhouse was sin-binned in the first half of his Hull FC debut against Hull KR for a high tackle on Kelepi Tanginoa.

2. Franklin Pele (swinging arm)

The Hull FC debutant was sent off in the first half of the Super League opener against Hull KR for a swinging arm on Elliot Minchella.

Cardtracker will be updated as and when a card is shown throughout the 2024 Super League season.

