Cardtracker: Every yellow and red card in Super League this season
Introducing Cardtracker, where Love Rugby League keeps a log of every yellow and red card shown in Super League this season.
1. Herman Ese’ese (high tackle)
The former New Zealand and Samoa powerhouse was sin-binned in the first half of his Hull FC debut against Hull KR for a high tackle on Kelepi Tanginoa.
2. Franklin Pele (swinging arm)
The Hull FC debutant was sent off in the first half of the Super League opener against Hull KR for a swinging arm on Elliot Minchella.
Cardtracker will be updated as and when a card is shown throughout the 2024 Super League season.
