My Ultimate Team: Jon Clarke picks his greatest 13, including Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors legends

Former Great Britain international Jon Clarke is the next guest on Love Rugby League’s My Ultimate Team feature, in which we ask the stars of the game to pick their greatest side built of players they had the pleasure of playing alongside.

The 45-year-old enjoyed a stellar playing career at the highest level, making more than 350 appearances in Super League for Wigan Warriors, London Broncos, Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings. On the international stage, Clarke won three caps for Great Britain in 2007.

Clarke returned to rugby league last year as head of performance of Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL following a couple of years working in rugby union with the British and Irish Lions as well as the England national team.

Speaking exclusively with Love Rugby League, here is Clarke’s all-star 13 of his favourite players he played with throughout his career, and as you’d expect, it’s packed with elite talent..

1. Kris Radlinski (Wigan Warriors)

Rads was unbelievable under the high ball, tough as teak and the best one-on-one defender I ever played alongside. I also loved playing with Brent Grose at Warrington and Richie Barnett at London Broncos.

2. Jason Robinson (Wigan Warriors)

Jason was an incredible winger and just a wonderful rugby player. He had the best acceleration over 10 metres I have ever seen. He could beat anyone.

3. Martin Gleeson (Warrington Wolves)

Gleese was an absolute freak in how he could beat defenders and an incredible support player. I loved playing with him at Warrington and later worked with him under Eddie Jones in the England rugby union set-up.

4. Henry Paul (Wigan Warriors)

HP was fast, powerful and very tough. He was also blessed with incredible skill. Honourable mentions to Gary Connolly and Matt King too in the centre positions, plus Greg Fleming who I enjoyed playing with at London Broncos.

5. Chris Hicks (Warrington Wolves)

Chris could finish a try from anywhere and memorably scored a hat-trick in our Challenge Cup final win over Leeds Rhinos at Wembley in 2010. He was one of the best blokes off the field too.

6. Lee Briers (Warrington Wolves)

A brilliant half-back, Briersy is a Super League all-time great. He won us games on his own at Warrington at times. Now thriving in coaching, which is great to see.

7. Andrew Johns (Warrington Wolves)

Joey came to Warrington in 2005 for what was probably the most heralded short-term deal in rugby league history. But his three games in primrose and blue reaffirmed my view of him as the best ever. I rated him that highly.

8. Adrian Morley (Warrington Wolves)

I never had to look too far for someone to take the ball when Moz was around. He always took the ball off his own line, was incredibly physical and just an absolute pleasure to play alongside.

9. Nathan Wood (Warrington Wolves)

I had to find a place for Natty. He was fast, skilful and probably the toughest hooker I encountered. He just edges out Michael Monaghan, another brilliant nine from my Wire days.

10. Jamie Peacock (Great Britain)

I loved playing alongside JP for Great Britain. He was an absolute warrior and like Moz he was always willing to do the hard yards and big carries. JP inspired those around him. Another great former team-mate in the front row was Justin Dooley at London Broncos.

11. Ben Westwood (Warrington Wolves)

The worst trainer ever, but one of the best back-rowers I played with, Super Bennie Westwood was an awesome team-mate. I must give Gareth Hock a mention too, another brilliant second-rower, as was Simon Houghton during my early days at Wigan.

12. Andy Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

The ultimate professional and leader. I still hold values today that I learnt from Faz as a young player at Wigan. Look at what he achieved in both codes as a player and what he is doing now as a rugby union coach.

13. Jimmy Dymock (London Broncos)

Jimmy was extremely skilful and had more time on the ball than any other player I played with. The best dancer too!

