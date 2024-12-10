Warrington Wolves have had a quieter off-season recruitment drive compared to other clubs in Super League: but they’ve got a very impressive line-up on paper.

The Wire showed considerable signs of improvement under head coach Sam Burgess last season, reaching the Challenge Cup final at Wembley where they were defeated by Wigan Warriors whilst they fell short to Hull KR in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs.

Warrington will want to go one better in 2025 – and they have made three signings in the shape of Dan Russell (St George Illawarra Dragons), Oli Leyland (London Broncos) and Alfie Johnson (Leeds Rhinos Reserves) to help them in their quest for silverware.

And with the 2025 season slowly creeping up on us, Love Rugby League looks at how Burgess’ side could line up next year and analyses their strongest 17…

1. Matt Dufty

The Australian really found his feet at Warrington last term and regularly topped the charts for metres, carries, tackle busts and clean breaks.

Dufty became a key player for Burgess’ side in 2025 and built up an electric partnership with half-back George Williams.

RELATED: Warrington Wolves star Matt Dufty builds his perfect player, including hardest hitter and speedster

2. Josh Thewlis

Academy product Thewlis goes about his business quietly: but he has become a mainstay in Warrington’s backline over the last four seasons.

The Oldham-born winger has scored 39 tries in 88 appearances for the Wire to date: and is a talented goal-kicker.

3. Toby King

The England and Ireland international returned to Warrington ahead of last season after spending time on loan at Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors.

King enjoyed a solid year back in primrose and blue, scoring 12 tries in 27 appearances whilst making the centre spot his own.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Warrington Wolves star Toby King picks his best 13 of players he’s played alongside with caveat included

4. Rodrick Tai

The Papua New Guinea international proved to be a quality addition to Warrington’s backline last year as he registered nine tries in 23 games in all competitions.

Tai is a fit athlete and boasts explosive traits, being able to break the line with ease and he can hit hard in defence, too.

5. Matty Ashton

The 26-year-old is one of the premiere wingers in Super League: and has been for several years now, having scored 80 tries in 100 games for Warrington so far.

Ashton enjoyed a sensational 2024, being named in the Super League Dream Team as well as representing England in their Test series win over Samoa in the autumn. He will want to have another big year in 2025 with a proposed home Ashes series against Australia on the horizon.

6. George Williams

Williams is undoubtedly one of the best half-backs in Super League: and was superb for Burgess’ outfit in 2024.

The England captain led from the front and he will need to deliver more of the same next season as he links up with homegrown talent Leon Hayes in the halves.

RELATED: Warrington Wolves ace George Williams builds perfect player from 5 key attributes

7. Leon Hayes

The Warringtonian made 10 appearances in the first couple of months of last season before unfortunately suffering a season-ending injury in April.

Hayes is highly thought of at the Wolves having progressed through their youth ranks and showed promising signs in the small part he played last year. The club have shown their trust and faith in Hayes by handing him the No. 7 jersey following Josh Drinkwater’s departure.

8. Luke Yates

Yates made an immediate impact at the Halliwell Jones Stadium following his mid-season arrival from Huddersfield last season: and became an instant-hit amongst the club’s fanbase due to his hard-working performances through the middle.

The Australian has been given the number 13 shirt for 2025: but we think he will play a more prominent role in the front-row.

9. Danny Walker

Walker will continue to don the No. 9 shirt for his hometown club Warrington after they knocked back interest from NRL side Canberra Raiders.

The England international produced some solid displays last year, earning selection in the Super League Dream Team in the process. He works well in rotation with the experienced Sam Powell, who we’ll get onto shortly.

10. Paul Vaughan

Vaughan has been one of the leading front-rowers in Super League ever since his arrival at Warrington ahead of the 2023 season.

The former Australia and Italy international has made 54 appearances for the Wolves to date, starting 50 of those, which gives you a pretty strong indication that he’ll continue to start games in 2025.

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Vaughan update as Warrington Wolves CEO makes admission on prop’s future and 2025 recruitment

11. Dan Russell

Russell is one of three new signings at the Wire ahead of next season – with the Papua New Guinea international arriving from NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons on a two-year contract.

The 6ft 4in back-rower has won 10 caps for the Kumuls since making his international debut in 2019: and actually played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium during the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 for PNG. It’ll be interesting to see how he goes in Super League.

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon or Adam Holroyd

You’ll have noticed we’ve placed both Fitzgibbon and Holroyd in this second back-row position, so let us explain.

Fitzgibbon made 17 appearances in the first half of last season but endured a disrupted second half of the campaign with a shoulder injury. There’s not yet been any confirmation that he will be fit for the start of 2025, so that’s why we’ve placed Holroyd as his understudy.

Academy product Holroyd enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in 2024 which shouldn’t go unnoticed, playing 18 games for Burgess’ first-team.

13. Ben Currie

The one-club man has retained the No. 11 jersey for next season: but we fully expect him to continue plying his trade at loose forward, the role he excelled in last term.

The England international was excellent in that 13 position and it is a role that he had wanted to explore for a while: and his gut instinct was right. His ball-playing skills came to the fore and he worked tirelessly through the middle when defending.

Bench

14. Sam Powell

Eyebrows were raised when Warrington first signed Powell from rivals Wigan: but it is a move that worked out for all parties involved.

Powell was Warrington’s only ever-present in Super League last season – with the veteran hooker making 33 appearances in all competitions in what was an impressive maiden season in primrose and blue. He has proven to be a fantastic addition for the Wolves.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Warrington Wolves star Sam Powell selects best 1-13 of players he’s played with including Wigan Warriors legends

15. James Harrison

Harrison was a late bloomer in terms of his development into becoming an established Super League player: and he has taken his opportunity in the top flight with both hands.

The 28-year-old has made 59 appearances for the Wire since arriving from Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers ahead of the 2022 season, winning international honours with England in the process.

16. Zane Musgrove

Musgrove was mainly used as an impact sub by Burgess last season, making 28 appearances, with 22 of those coming from the interchange bench.

The former Samoa international delivered some big displays last season: but his aim for 2025 will probably be to produce them on a more consistent basis.

17. Joe Philbin

The Great Britain, England and Ireland international is preparing to enter his 12th season with his hometown club Warrington in 2025.

Philbin earned big praise from Burgess towards the back end of last season after making a genuine impact on games when coming off the bench due to his barnstorming carries. Burgess will want more of the same from Philbin in 2025, you suspect.

READ NEXT

👉 Ranking every Super League club by Thursday games in 2025 with one on SEVEN times

👉 What success looks like for every Super League club in 2025: Hull KR champions, Hull FC 8th…

👉 The 13 best off-contract Super League stars in 2025 including St Helens and Leigh Leopards men