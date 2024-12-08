Clubs are putting the finishing touches on their recruitment for 2025, which means every Super League club’s quota situation is of increasing intrigue.

Every club is permitted seven overseas players on their quota, so we’ve put together a full breakdown of how every Super League club’s quota situation stands heading into 2025.

This is accurate as of the time of writing on December 7, 2024.

Castleford Tigers – 7/7

Daejarn Asi has joined Castleford Tigers on a two-year deal

Castleford have four new overseas signings ahead of the 2025 campaign in the form of Australian centre Zac Cini, Samoa international halfback Daejarn Asi and Papua New Guinea duo Judah Rimbu and Jeremiah Simbiken.

Contracted: Sylvester Namo (2025), Tex Hoy (2026), Liam Horne (2026), Zac Cini (2026), Daejarn Asi (2026), Judah Rimbu (2026), Jeremiah Simbiken (2025)

Catalans Dragons – 7/7

Luke Keary has joined Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract

Catalans’ overseas situation is among the most intriguing. Steve McNamara’s Dragons have recruited Nick Cotric from Canberra Raiders, Luke Keary from Sydney Roosters and Tevita Pangai Junior from the Dolphins, whilst they signed Reimis Smith from Melbourne Storm midway through last year.

Contracted: Chris Satae (2025), Tariq Sims (2025), Bayley Sironen (2025), Reimis Smith (2025), Tevita Pangai Junior (2025), Luke Keary (2026), Nick Cotric (2027)

Huddersfield Giants – 6/7

Fiji international Taane Milne has signed a two-year contract with Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield have made three new overseas signings for 2025 so far in the shape of hooker Zac Woolford from Canberra Raiders as well as South Sydney Rabbitohs duo Jacob Gagai and Taane Milne. The Giants still have a quota spot available as things stand.

England international Tom Burgess has signed a three-year contract with Huddersfield from 2025, with Liam Sutcliffe also joining from Hull FC and George King making the move from Hull KR, but obviously, they don’t count as quota players.

Contracted: Zac Woolford (2025), Tui Lolohea (2026), Jack Murchie (2026), Adam Clune (2026), Jacob Gagai (2026), Taane Milne (2026)

Hull FC – 7/7

Aidan Sezer has made a return to Super League with Hull FC

Of Hull’s confirmed recruits for 2025 to date, Leigh skipper John Asiata, Canberra winger Jordan Rapana, Wests Tigers half-back Aidan Sezer and Salford utility Cade Cust are the four that count on the quota.

Those four signings, combined with the three already-contracted overseas stars for 2025, take their total tally up to the maximum of seven.

Contracted: Ligi Sao (2025), Jed Cartwright (2025), Cade Cust (2026), Herman Ese’ese (2026), Jordan Rapana (2026), Aidan Sezer (2026), John Asiata (2027)

Hull KR – 7/7

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has joined Hull KR for 2025

KR’s quota spots for 2025 are full, with the confirmation of Rhyse Martin’s signature from Leeds adding to the recruitment of Kiwi legend Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from NRL outfit Sydney Roosters.

Sauaso Sue, Tyrone May, Peta Hiku, Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread are all contracted for next season at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Contracted: Sauaso Sue (2025), Tyrone May (2025), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (2025), Peta Hiku (2026), Kelepi Tanginoa (2026), Jai Whitbread (2026), Rhyse Martin (2026)

Leeds Rhinos – 7/7

Maika Sivo has joined Leeds Rhinos on a three-year contract

Leeds’ quota spots are now full following the off-season arrivals of Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans), Cooper Jenkins (Norths Devils) and Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels) – with the latter signing a three-year contract at AMT Headingley.

Contracted: Sam Lisone (2025), Matt Frawley (2025), Cooper Jenkins (2026), Keenan Palasia (2026), Lachie Miller (2026), Brodie Croft (2026), Maika Sivo (2027)

Leigh Leopards – 6/7

David Armstrong has linked up with Leigh Leopards on a three-year contract

It’s an off-season with plenty of change for Leigh, who have lost overseas stars John Asiata (Hull FC), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys) and Ricky Leutele (TBC) as well as Matt Moylan, who announced his retirement upon the conclusion of their 2024 campaign.

In their place, the Leopards have so far recruited NRL stars David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles) and Tesi Niu (Dolphins), leaving them with one vacant quota spot.

The Leopards also have Lachlan Lam and Ethan O’Neill – both born and raised in Australia – on their books: but the pair don’t count on quota due to playing some of their junior rugby in the UK whilst their fathers (Adrian Lam and Julian O’Neill) were playing in Super League in the early 2000s.

Contracted: Edwin Ipape (2025), Ben Condon (2026), Isaac Liu (2026), Aaron Pene (2026), David Armstrong (2027), Tesi Niu (2027)

Salford Red Devils – 7/7

Esan Marsters has joined Salford Red Devils on a three-year deal from Huddersfield Giants

Salford’s sole overseas addition for 2025 to date is centre Esan Marsters from Huddersfield, with his signing taking their overseas tally up to a full complement of seven.

Notably, Loghan Lewis has also been retained alongside Sam Stone. Cade Cust was the only overseas player to depart the Red Devils at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Contracted: Tim Lafai (2025), Jayden Nikorima (2025), Loghan Lewis (2025), Sam Stone (2026), Shane Wright (2026), Nene Macdonald (2027), Esan Marsters (2027)

St Helens – 7/7

Australian winger Kyle Feldt has joined St Helens on a two-year deal

Saints have recruited overseas stars Tristan Sailor – from Brisbane Broncos – and Kyle Feldt – from the North Queensland Cowboys – to date, taking their contracted tally of quota players for 2025 up to the full seven following the recently announced contract extension for Tongan powerhouse Konrad Hurrell.

Contracted: Curtis Sironen (2025), Agnatius Paasi (2025), James Bell (2025), Moses Mbye (2025), Tristan Sailor (2026), Kyle Feldt (2026), Konrad Hurrell (2025)

Wakefield Trinity – 7/7

Seth Nikotemo is a new arrival at Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield will return to Super League with seven contracted overseas players, including new recruit Seth Nikotemo from Gold Coast Titans, meaning that they are at their maximum quota.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League, Trinity have secured quota spot exemption for Isaiah Vagana after discovering he played for West Bowling as a child.

Contracted: Caleb Uele (2025), Renouf Atoni (2025), Luke Bain (2025), Lachlan Walmsley (2026), Mason Lino (2026), Seth Nikotemo (2027), Ky Rodwell (2028)

Warrington Wolves – 7/7

Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell has signed a two-year contract with Warrington Wolves

Warrington’s quota spots for 2025 are full, with Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell’s signing filling the one spot they did have free following the departure of Josh Drinkwater, who has joined newly-promoted Championship side Oldham.

Sam Burgess’ side have also recruited Englishmen Oli Leyland from London and Alfie Johnson from Leeds.

Contracted: Paul Vaughan (2025), Zane Musgrove (2025), Rodrick Tai (2025), Matt Dufty (2026), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (2026), Luke Yates (2026), Dan Russell (2026)

Wigan Warriors – 7/7

Willie Isa will enter his 10th season with Wigan Warriors in 2025

Grand Slam winners Wigan are up to their maximum quota following Willie Isa’s recent contract extension which takes him into his 10th season with the Warriors in 2025.

35-year-old Isa and Australian centre Adam Keighran are the only two of the seven overseas stars in Matt Peet’s squad whose contracts expire at the end of 2025.

Contracted: Adam Keighran (2025), Willie Isa (2025), Kaide Ellis (2026), Patrick Mago (2026, option for 2027), Jai Field (2027), Abbas Miski (2027), Bevan French (2028)

