It’s fair to say that Wakefield Trinity return to Super League in 2025 with far loftier expectations than the majority of their existence in the competition up to now.

Trinity have traditionally been one of the competition’s perennial strugglers but their impressive-looking squad appears capable of pushing on and challenging for real success in the years ahead.

But despite those struggles in the summer era, there have still been some fine try-scorers done the red, white and blue for Trinity. Here are their top ten scorers in Super League history: with an unsurprising name sitting at the top..

10. Danny Kirmond (42)

Trinity’s captain fantastic, Kirmond had nine seasons at Belle Vue and was central to their success during the mid-2010s, when they found themselves firmly among the upper echelons of Super League.

Their tenth-highest try-scorer in Super League history, Kirmond is now back at Wakefield on the club’s coaching staff.

9. Peter Fox (44)

One of the most under-rated wingers in Super League in our books! Fox was a brilliant servant for both Wakefield and Hull KR throughout his playing career.

8. Ryan Atkins (47)

Atkins served Wakefield with real distinction early in his career before moving on to enjoy arguably even more success as a Warrington Wolves player.

He spent four seasons with Trinity between 2006 and 2009: before returning for a short stint back at Belle Vue in 2020.

7. Jason Demetriou (50)

Wakefield’s finest-ever Super League servant? There’s a fair debate for it. Demetriou wasn’t exactly known for his try-scoring prowess compared to many of the other brilliant attributes he possessed: but he is still one of only seven players to cross for 50 or more Super League tries for Trinity!

6. Jacob Miller (55)

One of the standout players to have represented Wakefield in recent seasons, Miller was instrumental in Trinity’s surge up the Super League table during Chris Chester’s time as head coach.

The half-back produced some real unforgettable moments during his time in a Wakefield shirt – and he also crossed for over 50 Super League tries to boot.

=4. Jamie Rooney (60)

A real cult hero of Wakefield during the early and mid-2000s, Rooney was a superb player for Trinity across seven seasons in West Yorkshire.

He scored over 1,000 points for Wakefield – with 60 tries in Super League to boot. His form also earned him an inclusion to the Great Britain train-on squad in 2007. Rooney also made four appearances for England while a Wakefield player.

=4. Reece Lyne (60)

The second player tied on 60 tries is one who became synonymous with Trinity during their success when Chester was in charge.

Lyne’s form during his stint with Wakefield actually earned him international honours and a deserved England call-up in the process.

3. Ben Jones-Bishop (61)

Another great servant during the back-to-back fifth-placed finishes under Chester, winger Jones-Bishop is inside the top three of this list, just a solitary try ahead of another member of that backline from that period.

The Jamaican international, who is still playing to this day with Sheffield Eagles, spent five years with Trinity and made well over 100 appearances for the club.

2. Ben Jeffries (70)

The half-back had two stints with Trinity between 2002 and 2007, and 2010 to 2011. He was a fine servant at a time when the club were struggling on the field.

His tally of 70 tries is also only beaten by one man – someone you may well guess!

1. Tom Johnstone (81)

The finest winger to represent Wakefield Trinity in the Super League era, their all-time top scorer already – and a tally which is almost certainly going to be extended by a fair distance in the coming years.

The England international is back at Belle Vue on a multi-year deal and given the rate Johnstone scores tries at in a struggling Wakefield team, you’d wager he’ll do something similar, if not better, in a team with much higher aspirations in 2025 and beyond.