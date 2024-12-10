Huddersfield Giants could be about to suffer a pre-season departure – with forward Harvey Livett attracting interest from other Super League clubs, Love Rugby League has learned.

Livett is entering the final season of the three-year deal he signed with the Giants at the beginning of the 2023 campaign, having joined Huddersfield from Salford Red Devils.

The utility has also played for the likes of Hull KR and Warrington Wolves – the club with whom he began his career in 2017.

And Love Rugby League has been told that Super League clubs have been alerted to the fact that Livett could become available in the midst of pre-season, offering a fresh recruitment opportunity to clubs across the competition.

The forward would likely be behind players such as Jack Murchie, Sam Hewitt and Joe Greenwood in the pecking order at Huddersfield next year. He was recently awarded squad number 22 for the 2025 campaign.

The circumstances surrounding Livett’s possible departure from the club are unclear. However, a British player who can cover a variety of positions including back row and centre would represent an intriguing option for many clubs.

Only the Giants and Catalans Dragons currently have space on their overseas quota going into 2025, meaning that any home-grown players materialising on the market as Christmas approaches are bound to be explored by a number of clubs.

In fact, Love Rugby League has been told that several clubs are looking at Livett as a possible recruitment option in wake of his potential exit from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Livett began his career with the Wire in 2017, and went on to make almost 50 appearances for the club. He featured in their 2018 Challenge Cup final defeat to St Helens at Wembley, before two separate stints on loan at Rovers.

In 2021, he made a permanent move to Salford before heading to West Yorkshire to link up with Ian Watson at the Giants.

But Livett could now be on the move again, it seems.

