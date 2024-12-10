Ranking the 10 best-attended Super League games of 2024: Wigan Warriors DOMINATE picks

Super League crowds have been a big talking point in recent seasons, especially now with every single game being aired live on TV, but 2024 saw a healthy year for attendances.

A total of 1,493,753 supporters attended the 162 Super League matches over the course of the regular season, averaging at 9,221 per game, and the Grand Final also posted a bumper crowd of 68,173 – the highest since 2017.

But, with so many games being played out in 2024, which games attracted the biggest crowds? Well, Love Rugby League has crunched the numbers to find the 10 highest-attended Super League games in 2024.

N.B only regular matches have been counted in, Magic Weekend, play-off games and the Grand Final do not count

10. Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants – 15,357

Rounding off the top 10 is yet ANOTHER game at the Brick Community Stadium, with Wigan’s clash with Huddersfield Giants drawing in 15,357 fans. The Warriors again came out on top in this one, downing the Giants 30-16.

9. Hull FC v Hull KR – 15,392

For the second time, the Hull derby makes the top 10 with the second meeting between the sides at the MKM Stadium pulling in a neat 15,392 crowd. Again, it was the red side of the city who were celebrating at the full-time whistle as KR claimed a 24-10 win.

8. Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils – 15,589

What, Wigan make the list again? The Cherry and Whites final home game of the season – where they lifted the League Leaders Shield – saw another great crowd of 15,589. Matt Peet’s side pumped Salford 64-0 that night, rounding off another superb campaign.

7. Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – 15,764

Another Lancashire derby makes the list, with Wigan’s clash with Warrington at the Brick Community Stadium pulling in 15,764. After their Challenge Cup final defeat to the Warriors, Warrington got a measure of revenge with an emphatic 40-4 win.

6. Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – 16,053

The Battle of the Borough is fastly becoming one of Super League’s biggest games, and the round 16 game between the sides posted a big crowd of 16,053. Wigan got one over their nearest and dearest that night, clinching a 24-6 win.

5. Wigan Warriors v Hull KR – 16,719

The Brick Community Stadium was incredibly busy in 2024, and Wigan’s clash with Hull KR was no exception as 16,719 fans came out to watch what was essentially the League Leaders Shield decider. Wigan won that night, and that was a precursor to the Grand Final result a few weeks later too.

4. Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards – 17,535

The Headingley crowd were in full voice for Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards, with a fantastic 17,535 fans coming out for the first home game after the passing of Rob Burrow. Spurred on by the emotional build-up, Leeds claimed a solid 17-12 win, in a performance worthy of the iconic number seven.

3. St Helens v Wigan Warriors – 17,980

The St Helens and Wigan Warriors rivalry again cracks the top three, with the first game between the pair at the Totally Wicked Stadium drawing in a healthy attendance of 17,980. It certainly was a Good Friday (I hate myself for that) for the Saints, as they beat the Warriors 12-4.

2. Hull FC v Hull KR – 20,014

The season started with a bang in West Hull – quite literally – with a bumper crowd of 20,014 recorded for Hull KR’s victory over city rivals Hull FC. This round one fixture being their highest gate on the year probably sums up FC’s season best in all honesty…

1. Wigan Warriors v St Helens – 20,152

Sitting pretty at the top of the table – and potentially answering the question ‘which is the biggest derby in Super League’… – is Wigan Warriors clash with St Helens at the Brick Community Stadium. A whopping 20,152 fans packed out the Wigan ground that day as the Warriors edged out their bitter rivals 16-12.

TUESDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos’ 13 greatest academy graduates in Super League era and their incredible team

👉🏻 Wigan and Hull FC icons head list of every retiring Super League player in 2024

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers possible pack options analysed following Jeremiah Simbiken signing