Super League’s first trip to Las Vegas helped produce a record crowd for the event – with over 45,000 fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium.

Wigan Warriors comfortably defeated Warrington Wolves in the opening match of the night before England were brutally dissected by Australia in a women’s Test.

Canberra and Penrith then picked up NRL victories, with supporters once again flocking to Allegiant to witness the event.

And this year’s crowd number was boosted by a huge take-up from English fans, with over 10,000 believed to have made the trip Stateside: many of them Wigan and Warrington fans but plenty supporting other teams, too.

And an official crowd of 45,209 has been named by event organisers – an increase of almost 5,000 supporters from the inaugural two-game event last year in Las Vegas.

That will be encouraging news for the NRL, who still have three more years of their initial arrangement with Las Vegas to run. They will hope figures continue to rise – and it pretty much guarantees Super League will be back on the agenda in 2026.

There were noises a crowd in excess of 50,000 was expected at Allegiant for the game, a figure which has ultimately failed to materialise as expected.

But with a rise of almost 5,000 fans, there is no doubting Vegas 2025 will be considered a resounding success.

The NRL are believed to be keen to keep Super League on the billing in 2026, which means attention turns to who will be invited next year. St Helens and Leeds have already staked a claim to be involved, with Wigan and Warrington likely to step aside.

And whoever comes will be tasked with bringing an army of travelling support to continue the growth of the Vegas event.

