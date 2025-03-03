Super League attendance watch as Las Vegas record set with two more five-figure gates

Super League is now settling into a rhythm in 2025 with the third round of fixtures completed: and attendance figures are never far from the agenda.

This weekend’s figures were naturally inflated thanks to a wonderful turnout from NRL and Super League fans in Las Vegas, with the official crowd for Wigan Warriors’ win over Warrington Wolves set as over 45,000 for the whole four-game extravaganza.

Obviously, that wasn’t the number inside Allegiant Stadium for the game itself.

Back in England, there were five more games with contrasting fortunes on the attendance front.

Here’s how they all performed…

Hull KR 42-0 Salford Red Devils: 10,515

It’s becoming the norm to see bumper crowds at Craven Park now, and that trend continued on Thursday night with over 10,500 crammed in as Willie Peters’ side thumped Salford.

We’re sure the tally would’ve been higher had coach loads of Red Devils fans not got stuck on the motorway en-route up to East Hull, too. Those planning fixtures really do need to try and make these Thursday nights more local affairs, where possible.

Huddersfield Giants 10-11 Hull FC: 4,559

The lowest attendance of the weekend in Super League came at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night, where an Aidan Sezer drop goal proved the difference and sealed a win for the visitors.

It’s believed that there were more than 1,000 travelling supporters, meaning the Giants’ home supporter tally was circa 3,500. Yikes.

Leigh Leopards 34-6 Catalans Dragons: 8,011

Leigh managed a crowd of just over 8,000 on Friday night against Catalans, with very few Dragons fans making the trip across the Channel.

The home supporters were treated to another show from their side as the Leopards made it three wins from three at the start of this Super League season, their best-ever beginning to a top-flight campaign in the summer era.

Wakefield Trinity 6-26 St Helens: 7,604

Wakefield’s attendance dropped by circa 400 fans as they hosted Saints when compared to Trinity’s Round 2 clash with Hull KR at Belle Vue.

Nonetheless, 7,604 is still a healthy figure – especially considering the amount of other sport available to watch in West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.

Wigan Warriors 48-24 Warrington Wolves: 45,209

A bumper crowd of Super League fans went to Las Vegas!

By far and away the biggest attendance of Round 3 came Stateside at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night as Super League broke new ground.

It’s believed there were actually between 11-12,000 in the venue when Wigan and Wire played their clash out, but the attendance officially goes down as over 45,000. What a spectacle it was, by the way! Huge respect to those that made the trip.

Leeds Rhinos 38-24 Castleford Tigers: 14,234

Round 3 concluded on Sunday afternoon at Headingley, with the highest attendance of the weekend on UK soil watching Leeds’ victory against Castleford.

A West Yorkshire derby attracted a crowd of just over 14,000 – though most of the away end had disappeared come the hour-mark, and we don’t blame them in the slightest!