Every Super League club’s best transfer decision of 2024 with Hull FC, Hull KR masterstrokes named

Recruitment is once again at the top of the agenda as we approach the start of the 2025 Super League season – and when supporters look back in a year’s time, the business that’s being done now will be decisive on how a team’s fortunes played out.

Last year, the signings all the clubs made proved to be significant. Some were real misses – as a couple of clubs in particular could prove. But others proved to be masterstrokes.

We reckon that across the board, every club managed to get at least one decision right. So here’s our picks for every team in Super League and their best transfer decision of 2024.

Castleford Tigers: Sam Wood

There were a couple of options for the Tigers, with some good performances from a number of their recruits heading into 2024. But given how his early-season form led to him securing an England call-up, it would have been a travesty had we not gone with Wood.

Catalans Dragons: Tariq Sims

It was a difficult year for Catalans and many of their recruits last year didn’t really hit the ground running in their first seasons in the south of France. But Sims was one who did at least look the part.

Huddersfield Giants: Adam Swift

Tough one, this. A miserable year for Huddersfield was epitomised by their recruitment, given how not many of their signings really clicked at all. But Swift was arguably the best of them – he’ll look to kick on again under Luke Robinson in 2025.

Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese

It was a horror year for Hull – and their recruitment was, let’s be frank, an unmitigated disaster. Most of their overseas imports didn’t even last until the end of the year before leaving but the one who did stay the distance was their best signing by a long, long way. Ese’ese was outstanding all year long.

Hull KR: Peta Hiku

Finished? Not even close. The fullback-turned-centre was a real star for the Robins in 2024 – so much so that he managed to earn himself a recall to the New Zealand Test squad.

Leeds Rhinos: Brodie Croft

Seven players came through the door ahead of the 2024 season and in truth, not many of them truly delivered how Rhinos fans would have wanted.

But there’s no doubting that when Leeds were at their best, Croft was integral. The former Man of Steel still has gears to go through in a Rhinos shirt and if he clicks alongside his team-mates under Brad Arthur in 2025, Leeds should be in contention at the top.

Leigh Leopards: Owen Trout

Eight players came into Leigh at the start of last season and though fullback Matt Moylan did well for the most part, we’ve given the nod to Trout here.

He was a shining light when on the field for Adrian Lam’s side and with his best years still ahead of him, the forward looks as though he’ll be a crucial figure for the Leopards in 2025.

Salford Red Devils: Nene Macdonald

No brainer, this one. That four-year deal Salford handed out for Macdonald seemed peculiar given his acrimonious departure from Leeds Rhinos – but as they so often manage to do, the Red Devils proved us all wrong.

Macdonald was one of the standout backs in the whole competition – and he’ll be just as important for Paul Rowley’s side in 2025.

St Helens: Daryl Clark

Saints didn’t do too much in the way of transfer business last year but the two major signings they made were largely successful despite a mixed year for the team on the whole.

Matt Whitley started strong but Clark maintained his strong displays all season long. Having such huge shoes to fill after James Roby’s retirement, Clark reaffirmed his position as one of Super League’s premiere hookers.

Warrington Wolves: Lachlan Fitzgibbon

Although his season was badly interrupted due to injury, there’s no doubting that Warrington found somewhat of a gem in Fitzgibbon.

The back-rower was a revelation when on the field for Sam Burgess’ side and will no doubt be a crucial figure for them again going into 2025. The 30-year-old proved to be a fine acquisition.

Wigan Warriors: Luke Thompson

Probably the signing of the season across the whole of Super League, we’d say. Thompson was an absolute revelation and rediscovered the form that made him one of the world’s best props earlier in his career. The leader of Wigan’s pack without question and a fully-fledged England international once again, Thompson was outstanding throughout 2024.