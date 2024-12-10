Where Are They Now? The 9 Wigan players from Matt Peet’s first game no longer at the Warriors

There can be no doubting that Matt Peet has established himself as one of Super League’s elite coaches – and already one of the most successful in the history of the competition.

Wigan have won seven trophies in Peet’s three seasons in charge: an astonishing number which is almost certain to increase even further in the years ahead.

His first match in charge was back in February 2022, a 24-10 win away at Hull KR. And it’s safe to say that the team Peet picked that evening looks very different to the one which conquered Super League and the domestic game in 2024.

In fact, nine of that 17 who took to the field at Craven Park are no longer at the Warriors, with some playing in League 1, some in the Championship and some even in the NRL. Here’s a look at those nine..

Kai Pearce-Paul

Pearce-Paul started at centre for Wigan that night in a backline that looks very different to the one we’re used to seeing in cherry and white these days.

And while some players on this list have dropped down the divisions, Pearce-Paul’s stock has continued to rise. He made the move to the NRL to join Newcastle Knights and has emerged as a star of the competition – and is expected to be in-demand among plenty of clubs next year as he heads into the final year of his deal.

Iain Thornley

Thornley was the other centre alongside Pearce-Paul that night. He would enjoy some success throughout 2022 in what was his second spell as a Wigan player, featuring in their Challenge Cup final success over Huddersfield in London.

He left Wigan at the end of 2023 to join Wakefield, and after helping them secure promotion, he has remained in the Championship for 2025 after agreeing a deal to join Oldham.

Jake Bibby

Bibby was another who thrived during Peet’s first season as Wigan head coach. He scored twice on the opening night against Hull KR and was a regular in Peet’s side in 2022, also playing in the cup final win at Tottenham.

He left Wigan at the end of 2022 to join Huddersfield, where he remains to this day.

Cade Cust

Cust made his debut for Wigan in the game at Hull KR in February 2022, having joined on a two-year deal from Manly Sea Eagles. He saw those two years out at Wigan before joining Salford at the start of 2024. However, he left the Red Devils after one season to move clubs again, this time signing for Hull FC for 2025.

Brad Singleton

Singleton, like Cust, made the move from Wigan to Salford after enjoying success under Peet in 2022. He remains at the Red Devils to this day.

Sam Powell

Powell’s exit from Wigan at the end of the 2023 season certainly caught a few people by surprise. He made the decision to leave the Warriors and head across to local rivals Warrington Wolves, where he remains today.

John Bateman

Bateman has had a fairly mixed time of things since leaving Wigan for the second time at the end of the 2022 campaign. He returned to the NRL to sign for Wests Tigers, but would return to Super League for a brief period this year to join Warrington Wolves on loan.

His future at Wests looks to be all but over, with a move to South Sydney Rabbitohs believed to be in the offing for 2025.

Zak Hardaker

Hardaker started on the bench in Peet’s first game in charge of Wigan. However, he did score a try in that win at Rovers but by April of 2022, he had left Wigan to return to West Yorkshire and sign for Leeds Rhinos.

His short-term deal to the end of that season wasn’t extended, and Hardaker would go on to spend two seasons with Leigh Leopards, helping them win the Challenge Cup in 2023. He will be a Hull FC player in 2025.

Morgan Smithies

Smithies, like Pearce-Paul, is another who left the Warriors through choice to go and test his arm in the NRL – and he enjoyed a strong first season at Canberra Raiders in 2024.