Huddersfield Giants legend Eorl Crabtree is our latest guest on Love Rugby League: My Life in League, our brand new feature for 2025.

Throughout the year, some of rugby league’s biggest stars will be sitting down with us to discuss their journey in the sport. From the amateur club where their league story began, to their childhood heroes and standout memories on the pitch.

Crabtree was a one-club man and was a Huddersfield cult hero, starring too for England in the biggest games, on the biggest stage.

This is Eorl’s story, told exclusively by him.

First club?

Underbank Rangers. My main memories of Underbank were that it was on top of a mountain in Holmfirth. It’s Last of the Summer Wine country, we played in a farmer’s field which stunk of cow muck and was freezing cold. Core memories!

First rugby hero?

In truth I didn’t have many heroes as I was never that much of a rugby nerd. But I did love that famous old Wigan team and especially the late Va’aiga Tuigamala. Seeing him run the ball like an animal gave me a real hunger for the sport. I wanted to drive the ball like that. The early 90s Wigan team was ridiculous and made me love rugby league.

Academy coach?

Brian Blacker was my boss as a kid and someone who I then worked with after retiring for 8 years as Huddersfield Commercial Manager. We have a good friendship now but as a coach I hated him! He was really harsh, but in a good way. Really strict, intimidating, I was scared of him. Then I realised how soft he was afterwards. A bit like me.

First senior coach?

Mal Reilly was there when I signed first but really Tony Smith was the first proper coach at the top level where I was part of the team.

Tony was brilliant – at first anyway! He taught me more than anybody and later he would give me my England debut too so I will never forget that.

Debut?

I don’t have the clearest memory of it other than it was in 2001 against London. Ironically I came full circle and my last ever game was against London too. And there was a theme there as I got a big whack on my debut and remember absolutely nothing about it. And I do remember my last game, but that was because I broke my ribs.

First senior try?

Not a clue. I scored in a few friendlies but no idea who they were against. I don’t even remember my first Super League try – I played 428 games so how am I supposed to know what my first try was?! I was playing centre back then too!

I do remember my first tackle. That was Martin Moana. We played Halifax in an Infirmary Cup tie – so not my proper debut. But I only went on for the last minute and Tony Smith gave me a chance. I just wanted to do something in the game and I made one tackle. It was against Moana and it hurt. Then it was game over.

First trophy?

I didn’t win much but my first proper trophy was the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013. Apart from that it was the Carnegie Floodlight 9’s at Headingley. The reason we won was that we were the only team to send a proper team as we knew there was prize money! We spent it on ourselves for Mad Monday at the end of the season.

Favourite game?

It was probably one for my country. England against New Zealand at the John Smith’s Stadium – or Galpharm Stadium as it was then, was pretty special to me.

It was in 2009 and we beat them to reach the 4 Nations Final. That was very special. James Graham and Adrian Morley were our starting props and I was on the bench. The Kiwis had Fuifui Moimoi and Frank-Paul Nu’uausala and their entire team was enormous.