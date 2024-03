There are plenty of players in Super League whose contracts are due to expire come the end of the 2024 campaign.

With over 160 players set to be available come the end of the season at our last count, here, Love Rugby League has provided a full list of those players and this will be updated throughout the year…

Castleford Tigers (14)

Jack Broadbent, Innes Senior (loan ending), Danny Richardson (one-year extension option), Liam Watts (one-year extension option), Alex Mellor, Liam Horne (one-year extension option), Sam Hall, Charbel Tasipale (one-year extension option), Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Brad Martin, Samy Kibula (one-year extension option), Albert Vete, Luis Johnson

Catalans Dragons (16)

Tom Davies, Matthieu Laguerre, Fouad Yaha, Mike McMeeken, Micky McIlorum, Julian Bousquet (one-year extension option), Paul Seguier, Alrix Da Costa, Romain Navarrete, Cesar Rouge, Matt Ikuvalu, Sio Siua Taukeiaho (one-year extension option), Jordan Dezaria, Tom Johnstone, Manu Ma’u, Jordan Abdull (loan ending)

Huddersfield Giants (10)

Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama, Tui Lolohea, Adam Milner (one-year extension option), Sam Hewitt, Luke Yates, Leroy Cudjoe, Oliver Russell, Aidan McGowan, Innes Senior (out on season-long loan for 2024 at Huddersfield)

Hull FC (17)

Tex Hoy (one-year extension option), Carlos Tuimavave, Darnell McIntosh, Fa’amanu Brown, Danny Houghton, Joe Cator, Cam Scott, Jack Brown, Mitieli Vulikijapani, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron, Lewis Martin, Zach Jebson (one-year extension option), Denive Balmforth, Charlie Severs, Matty Laidlaw, Damel Diakhate (one-year extension option)

Hull KR (12)

Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell, Matty Storton, Yusuf Aydin, Louis Senior, Reiss Butterworth (one-year extension option), Harvey Moore, Louix Gorman, Leo Tennison, Lennie Ellis, Connor Barley, Harvey Horne

Leeds Rhinos (6)

David Fusitu’a, Rhyse Martin, Kieran Hudson, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson

Leigh Leopards (21)

Gareth O’Brien, Tom Briscoe, Zak Hardaker, Ricky Leutele, Josh Charnley, Tom Amone, Jack Hughes, John Asiata, Matt Davis, Ben Nakubuwai, Ed Chamberlain, Oli Holmes, Keanan Brand, Nathan Wilde, Umyla Hanley, Tom Nisbet, Jacob Gannon, Jacob Jones, Lewis Baxter, Jack Darbyshire, Kavan Rothwell

London Broncos (26)

Alex Walker, Lee Kershaw, Jarred Bassett, Hakim Miloudi, Iliess Macani, Jack Campagnolo, James Meadows, Rob Butler, Sam Davis, Will Lovell, Ethan Natoli, Dean Parata, Bill Leyland, Marcus Stock, Jordan Williams, Emmanuel Waine, Rhys Kennedy, Oli Leyland, Robbie Storey, Gideon Boafo, Josh Rourke, Matt Davies, Harry Stevens, Jensen Monk, Dan Hoyes, Jack Hughes

Salford Red Devils (10)

Cade Cust, Marc Sneyd, Amir Bourouh, Sam Stone, Oli Partington, Ben Hellewell, Adam Sidlow, Andrew Dixon, Matty Foster (one-year extension option), Kai Morgan

St Helens (13)

Tommy Makinson, Waqa Blake, Jon Bennison, Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley, Sione Mata’utia (one-year extension option), Ben Davies, Sam Royle, Konrad Hurrell, Jake Burns, Ben Lane, McKenzie Buckley, Will Roberts (one-year extension option)

Warrington Wolves (16)

Matt Dufty, Stefan Ratchford, Josh Drinkwater, Rodrick Tai (one-year extension option), Joe Philbin, Leon Hayes (one-year extension option), Joe Bullock, Gil Dudson (out on season-long loan for 2024 at Salford), Matty Russell, Wesley Bruines (one-year extension option), Luke Thomas, Adam Holroyd, Tom Whitehead, Josh Lynch (one-year extension option), Jake Thewlis (one-year extension option), Max Wood

Wigan Warriors (6)

Bevan French, Willie Isa, Mike Cooper, Patrick Mago (one-year extension option), Ryan Hampshire, Jacob Douglas (one-year extension option)