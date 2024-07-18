Rhyse Martin now looks increasingly likely to remain a Leeds Rhinos player in 2025 after both Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards turned their attention to other targets, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Warrington Guardian revealed on Thursday that the Wire had moved on from Martin, having earlier expressed an interest in bringing the Papua New Guinea international to the club for 2025.

And now, Love Rugby League has learned that a similar situation has materialised at Leigh – with their sights set on other back-row options to replace the outgoing Kai O’Donnell, who is returning to the NRL next season.

The Leopards are now likely to end their interest in Martin as a result, which would leave the Rhinos as favourites to retain the services of a player they appeared increasingly likely to lose just a few weeks ago.

Martin, who has been at Leeds since 2019, has been one of the Rhinos’ most consistent and impressive performers for a number of years.

He was subject to interest from NRL clubs earlier this year too, with the Dolphins among those who had considered making a move for the goal-kicking forward.

However, speculation began to swirl earlier in the summer when it emerged Martin had still not re-signed on new terms at Leeds, alerting a number of other clubs to his availability.

Leigh had identified him as a priority and were keen to get a deal done at one stage, before Warrington then entered the fray, too.

But circumstances have dictated that both clubs are now looking elsewhere for back-row options: leaving the Rhinos in prime position to strike to secure one of their key players for next season and beyond.

The Leopards will now continue their squad plans for 2025 without Martin factored into the equation unless there is a dramatic late change in proceedings. They are now actively speaking to other targets.

Their immediate focus is resolving the contractual dispute with Lachlan Lam – after reports emerged this week confirming he has activated a clause in his deal that enables him to speak to other clubs.

