Super League’s best back-rowers of 2024 ranked: Wigan Warriors duo in top five

There were a number of consistent standout performers all over the field in Super League in 2024: including in the back-row.

Here, Love Rugby League ranks the seven best stars we saw in the No. 11 and No. 12 jerseys in Super League throughout the 2024 campaign.

9. Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

The Ireland international joined his hometown club Leigh midway through the 2023 campaign from Hull KR but, unfortunately for him, injury cut his season short.

However, Halton seemingly bounced back stronger, fitter and better in 2024 as he enjoyed – arguably – his best season to date.

The 28-year-old back-rower might not be a star name and see his name in the headlines often: but he is quickly growing into a fans’ favourite on the terraces at the Leigh Sports Village. He finished as Super League’s fourth top tackler in 2024 – only behind Cam Smith (Leeds), Will Lovell (London) and Dean Hadley (Hull KR).

8. Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

It’s not difficult to see why Canberra Raiders have snapped Nicholson up on a long-term contract: the world is his oyster.

The 21-year-old has proven to be a top talent over the last couple of seasons, scoring 17 tries in 51 appearances.

Nicholson has already made his international debut for England, and more caps will be on their way to him if he carries on his rich vein of form in the NRL.

RELATED: Former Warrington Wolves man opens up on NRL move with Canberra Raiders

7. Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

Watkins has developed into a tremendous back-rower over the last couple of years after playing the majority of his senior career as a centre.

The 33-year-old might well be entering the twilight years of his career but he is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he is one of Salford’s most important players given the leadership value he brings to Paul Rowley’s side.

Watkins made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2024, finishing up as Salford’s top tackler as well as registering the fifth highest in the entire competition.

6. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

Batchelor has taken his game to another level under the tutelage of Willie Peters at Hull KR: and 2024 was quite possibly his best season yet in terms of his senior career.

The 26-year-old has become a mainstay in Rovers’ forward pack since his arrival ahead of the 2023 campaign, scoring 11 tries in 52 appearances in the red and white jersey.

Batchelor has previous representative honours with the England Knights, and you suspect his first senior call-up won’t be far away if he carries on produces the kind of performances he did in 2024.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull KR’s iconic all-time Super League Dream Team including FOUR overseas legends

5. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Mr Reliable, Mr Consistent, Mr Wigan. Farrell has been one of the premiere back-rowers in Super League for more than a decade, and whilst he is now 34, he is as good as he’s ever been.

Farrell could well reach 400 appearances for his hometown club next season if he stays injury-free – with the England international currently having 380 Wigan games to his name.

He played 29 games in all competitions for the Warriors last season as they completed the unprecedented Grand Slam.

4. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

Hadley has been an underrated forward in Super League for well over a decade now, playing the ‘unsung hero’ role in the Hull FC and Hull KR sides he has played in.

But 2024 was undoubtedly Hadley’s best season yet and he has gone from that ‘underrated’ category to ‘highly-rated’ given his stellar displays for the Robins.

Hadley is a tackling machine, with the Hull-born back-rower finishing up as Super League’s third highest tackler in 2024, averaging 33 tackles per game as well as 13 carries.

Hadley and Batchelor delivered an impressive back-row partnership for the Robins as Peters’ side reached their maiden Grand Final.

DON’T MISS: Super League clubs alerted to surprise Las Vegas recruitment opportunity

3. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

A lot of Leeds fans were understandably gutted to be losing their talismanic goal-kicker Martin – with the Papua New Guinea international having signed a two-year contract with Hull KR from 2025.

Martin has proven to be an outstanding overseas import for the Rhinos, having scored 40 tries and kicked 440 goals in 132 appearances since his arrival at AMT Headingley in 2019.

The 31-year-old is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in the competition and the Rhinos will certainly miss him next season – although Brad Arthur’s side have recruited well in the off-season.

2. Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards)

O’Donnell has been one of the leading back-rowers in Super League over the last two seasons: and can probably count himself unlucky not to be named in the Dream Team last year because he was a shining light for Adrian Lam’s side.

The Australian has returned to the NRL to join boyhood club North Queensland Cowboys ahead of next season: and it’s a chance he thoroughly deserves.

O’Donnell became a fans’ favourite at the Leigh Sports Village, scoring 31 tries in 77 appearances over the three seasons. He will be a success in the NRL if he gets a regular run of games under his belt. An absolute machine.

RELATED: Kai O’Donnell pays glowing tribute to Leigh Leopards after making NRL return

1. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

The 20-year-old has recently committed his long-term future to his hometown club which is music to ears of Wigan fans – having signed a whopping six-year contract.

Nsemba is one of the most highly-rated talents in the British game – with the towering forward having played 44 games for the Warriors since making his first-team debut in 2022.

It’s probably fair to say that Nsemba couldn’t have dreamt for a better 2024. He helped Wigan wrap up the Grand Slam as well as scooping Super League’s Young Player of the Year award, being named in the Super League Dream Team for the first time and making his England debut.

What a year. What a talent. The sky is the limit for Nsemba.

READ NEXT

👉 Ranking every Super League club by Thursday games in 2025 with one on SEVEN times

👉 What success looks like for every Super League club in 2025: Hull KR champions, Hull FC 8th…

👉 The 13 best off-contract Super League stars in 2025 including St Helens and Leigh Leopards men