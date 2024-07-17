Leigh Leopards are adamant that a clause which has been activated in Lachlan Lam’s contract does not permit him to move to another Super League club next season.

A row is threatening to emerge between the Leopards and Lam’s management after it emerged on Wednesday morning, via Rugby League Live, that Lam had triggered a clause which allows him to leave the club at the end of the coming Super League season.

Leigh were aware of that clause and that it effectively had to be triggered before the end of last month, Love Rugby League understands, to allow the Leopards appropriate time to plan for a replacement half-back.

But they were of the understanding that Lam would only trigger that option to return to an NRL side in 2025, and that the finer details of the contract did not specify that it involved Super League transfers.

But with clubs monitoring Lam on this side of the world, there now appears to be a situation brewing where Leigh are effectively in dispute with one of their star players at a crucial point of the season.

A number of clubs have been alerted to Lam’s availability and would be keen to explore the prospect of signing a player still only 26 and with his best years arguably ahead of him.

Leigh coach Adrian Lam has repeatedly refused to engage in speculation about a return to the NRL for his son, with the Leopards privately waiting to see what happened with the half-back’s future and his contractual situation.

But they are arguing that Lam’s clause does not entail his management to speak with other clubs in Super League – and with the RFL likely to be dragged into proceedings, it appears set to be a fascinating few weeks for the future of one of the competition’s best players.

Lam has been at Leigh since 2022, and has gone on to develop a reputation as one of their greatest signings. He helped the club to promotion two years ago before playing a pivotal role in their historic 2023 campaign, winning the Lance Todd Trophy after earning Man of the Match in last year’s Challenge Cup final.

