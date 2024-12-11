Super League-linked NRL star offered ‘lifeline’ as potential salary ‘revealed’

Brisbane Broncos half-back Jock Madden could be offered an NRL lifeline by South Sydney Rabbitohs in Australia – which could have a direct impact on Lewis Dodd’s chances of playing in 2025.

Madden has been offered to Super League clubs who remain on the hunt for a half-back in 2025. He has been told he can leave the Broncos after their high-profile acquisition of Ben Hunt for next season, which has left them with six frontline halves in their 30-man squad.

Love Rugby League revealed last week that Madden was a name offered up to English clubs, but as of yet, no deal has been struck.

But now, Wide World of Sports have suggested that Madden’s management are going to approach the Rabbitohs in a bid to broker a deal for 2025.

That would have a significant knock-on effect for Dodd, who looked to be a good bet to land a starting shirt at the beginning of next year following his switch from St Helens.

But any move for Madden would add direct competition for Dodd, and potentially diminish his chances of a run in the side from the off in 2025.

The reports also state that Madden would be offered a chunk of his salary from the Broncos to secure a move elsewhere: which could also further interest Super League clubs.

He is believed to be earning around $250,000 – which roughly equates to £125,000. With Brisbane potentially contributing to that, it would make him an appealing recruitment option given the NRL experience he possesses at the age of just 24.

But a Super League move may now be put on hold if Madden’s management can secure a deal with South Sydney and convince Wayne Bennett that he is worth taking a chance on in 2025.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Huddersfield Giants forward set for shock exit with Super League suitors interested