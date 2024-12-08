Brisbane Broncos half-back Jock Madden has been offered to Super League clubs as a potential recruitment option for 2025, Love Rugby League has been told.

Madden’s future at the Broncos looks increasingly uncertain after Brisbane completed the high-profile signing of Ben Hunt for the 2025 campaign.

Hunt’s arrival meant it was almost certain that someone would have to be sacrificed from their top 30, with a staggering six half-backs in that group as things stand.

But Love Rugby League has spoken to several Super League clubs who have confirmed that Madden has been circulated to them as a possible signing.

Madden featured ten times for Brisbane in the NRL last year and at the age of 24, the amount of games he has played in the competition over the last two seasons does not matter too much due to the loosening of regulations earlier this year opening the door for more Australians to come to Super League.

Madden has been a regular in the Queensland Cup in the last two seasons too, meaning any sort of visa issue would be unlikely, and the half-back would secure a Governing Body Exemption.

Only two clubs have quota spots on their books at present: Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants – and neither are thought to be on the hunt for a half-back as it stands.

However, there is potential for movement at other Super League clubs in the coming months ahead of the season starting in February. Leigh Leopards have made no secret of their desire to secure a replacement for Matt Moylan after his retirement; reports this week from Rugby League Live confirmed that Ben Condon will not be joining in 2025.

Leigh are expected to clarify that position in the coming days, and if Condon does not join, it would leave the door ajar for them to sign a half-back. Prop Ben Nakubuwai’s future also remains uncertain.