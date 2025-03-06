Rugby league returns to TV screens again this weekend with huge action from both sides of the world.

After opening in Las Vegas, the NRL season begins for real back in Australia, with the rest of the competition’s teams taking to the field.

And Round 4 of Super League is also fully televised live on Sky Sports. Here’s how to watch all the action this weekend including kick-off times..

Thursday March 6

9am: NRL: Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

8pm: Super League: Hull FC v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Action

There’s action from both sides of the world on Thursday. The new NRL season continues with Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos taking to the field for the first time in competitive action.

Then later that evening, Round 4 of Super League begins as Hull FC take on unbeaten Leigh Leopards. Both games are on Sky Sports, with the NRL opener on Main Event, too.

Friday March 7

9:05am: NRL: Dolphins v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

8pm: Super League: Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+

8pm: Super League: St Helens v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action

Three more games on TV on Friday! Again, the action starts in the morning with an NRL clash between Kristian Woolf’s Dolphins and the Rabbitohs. That’s on Main Event on Sky Sports.

Then your two Super League picks in the evening are mouthwatering for contrasting reasons. Two of the early form sides, St Helens and Hull KR, meet at the Totally Wicked while in Yorkshire, Castleford host Salford in a battle of two winless sides.

Saturday March 8

8:35am: NRL: Manly Sea Eagles v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Action

5:30pm: Super League: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+

There’s a game apiece from the NRL and Super League on Saturday. Manly play the Cowboys in the morning and in the evening, Leeds travel to Catalans. Both are on Sky Sports.​

Sunday March 9

1pm: Super League: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+

1pm: Super League: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+

The weekend’s action is rounded off with two Super League games at the same time, in the unusual time-slot of 1pm.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves both return from Las Vegas with home fixtures; the Warriors take on Huddersfield while the Wire face Wakefield.

Both are on Sky Sports+ via the Red Button.