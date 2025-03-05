Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire insists he and his team are preparing as normal for Friday’s game against Salford Red Devils to go ahead as planned.

The Red Devils have been plunged into chaos yet again, with their first-team refusing to train until they are paid their February salaries.

That has left the prospect of Salford sending their reserves to West Yorkshire for a meeting between two unbeaten sides: though there is even the possibility of the game not going ahead at all following crisis discussions between the Red Devils and the RFL on Wednesday morning.

But McGuire has stressed that he has heard nothing to suggest the game could be postponed.

He said: “As far as I know I’ve not heard anything different. We’re preparing for the best Salford team, and we’re doing everything possible to make sure we’re in a good position to play well. All the other things are out of my control and all I can control as a team is us. I’ve not heard anything more than you guys have.

“I’ve not heard anything to tell me it’s not going ahead. We’ve prepared and practiced really well and whatever happens, at the minute I’ve heard nothing different. We’re getting ready to play on Friday.”

McGuire also admitted he has ‘zero insight’ into what the outcome could be regarding those crucial meetings which could determine what team, if any, Salford send to The Jungle on Friday night.

McGuire said: “I have zero insight. We’re preparing for Salford’s best, they’ve got some good players and nobody wants to see the game that happened first up against St Helens.”

The Castleford coach also insisted he has sympathy for the plight the club are in.

He said: “I’d hate to be in their shoes. I feel for the coaches and the fans, they’re passionate and they want to support the team but behind the scenes it’s a mess. I get it. There’s instances throughout my career where clubs have been struggling and you’ve heard of strikes.

“I wish them well. Everyone wants to see a well-run Salford but at the minute there’s not a lot of great press surrounding it.”