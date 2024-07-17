With around two weeks to go until Super League’s transfer deadline passes on Friday, August 2, there are a number of clubs still planning to do business in the market.

There is a growing sense that one deal being completed could spark a flurry of deals elsewhere – and while some clubs have no intention of re-entering the market before the deadline passes.

But who will likely recruit, and who will settle with what they’ve got?

The most likely club is, perhaps unsurprisingly, Hull FC. Cap space is going to act as a blocker for most clubs looking to do business in the final fortnight before the window closes. But that is not an issue Hull have to contend with: it’s well-known they are not spending the cap in 2024, even with their recent influx of transfers in the last couple of months.

Hull have room to strike at least one more deal after signing Ed Chamberlain this week, with a half-back high on their agenda. So far though, they have come up short in that hunt – but are not ruling anything out before Saturday’s home tie with Wigan Warriors – who, incidentally, are one of a couple of clubs that appear to be categorically done.

Hull have several spots free on their overseas quota, which could enable them to head into the overseas market, too. Across the city, Hull KR do not have any imminent plans.

Elsewhere, the loss of Matty English after his loan deal has catapulted Castleford Tigers back into the market. A middle is high on their agenda and they were believed to be looking at Joe Bullock before his move to Salford earlier this week.

The Tigers are not done, if the right player becomes available. They also have a spot on their quota.

One of the more intriguing situations lies with Leeds Rhinos – as they are in the boat of potentially entering the market if deals happen elsewhere. They would likely need to create space to facilitate arrivals and if they move someone on, Brad Arthur may have scope to do something.

They are full on their overseas quota, though.

The biggest movers are perhaps likely to be Catalans Dragons, who are shopping on both sides of the world for replacements for at least two of the players who left last week, including Jayden Nikorima.

Nikorima is a player of interest to Super League clubs, with Love Rugby League aware of at least two clubs who are considering a move. One of those clubs, however, is full on their quota – and would need to do business to make a play for Nikorima.

Then there are Salford Red Devils, who did bring in Joe Bullock this week and could potentially do more business, too. They are understood to still be on the hunt for at least one more player if the right opportunity presents itself, with a spine player under consideration as a position of interest.

Leigh Leopards are likely to be done. Adrian Lam is asked most weeks about the prospect of bringing David Armstrong over early but with the Leopards full on the quota after the signing of Aaron Pene, someone would have to leave: and that doesn’t seem likely given how much work they had to do to free a space for Pene’s arrival.

St Helens are also in a similar bracket. They will, as they so often have done, put their trust in youth as injuries continue to hit.

So in short, there are more clubs active than there are effectively done transfer-wise. Chamberlain’s switch from Leigh to Hull has threatened to light the touch-paper in the transfer market, but if there is to be another significant deal in the coming days, it could spark everyone into life.

