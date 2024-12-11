Wakefield Trinity release 2025 squad numbers as new-look backline unveiled

Wakefield Trinity have released their squad numbers ahead of their return to Super League in 2025: with a host of new signings awarded starting jerseys.

Daryl Powell’s side have made ten new signings after securing promotion back out of the Championship at the first attempt – and many of them have been awarded numbers that suggest they will play a prominent role in Powell’s first-choice, strongest 17 that will take to the field.

Chief among them is a new-look half-back pairing for Trinity, with Jake Trueman awarded the number six shirt and Olly Russell given the seven. Mason Lino has dropped down to number 20.

Two more new signings have taken the starting centre shirts – with Cam Scott wearing three and Corey Hall taking four. Tom Johnstone takes the number five shirt as he begins his second stint as a Wakefield player.

Fellow new recruit from Catalans, forward Mike McMeeken, will wear eight, while Seth Nikotemo takes 11.

Another new signing Matty Storton has been handed the number 17 shirt as Powell’s strongest line-up looks significantly different to the one that stormed the Championship in 2024.

The other new signings, Matty Russell and Josh Rourke, have the 24 and 23 shirts respectively. Young hooker Tommy Doyle has been promoted to number 14, suggesting he will be in tandem with Liam Hood in the hooking role.

Wakefield Trinity 2025 squad numbers: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Lachlan Walmsley, 3 Cam Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Olly Russell, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Josh Griffin, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Tommy Doyle, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Renouf Atoni, 17 Matty Storton, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 19 Oliver Pratt, 20 Mason Lino, 21 Mathieu Cozza, 22 Luke Bain, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Matty Russell, 25 Jack Croft, 26 Myles Lawford, 27 Isaac Shaw, 28 Harvey Smith, 29 Noah Booth.

WEDNESDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League-linked NRL star offered ‘lifeline’ as potential salary ‘revealed’

👉🏻 NRL club ‘looking to Super League’ for signings with ‘high profile’ players identified

👉🏻 Huddersfield Giants forward set for shock exit with Super League suitors interested

👉🏻 Wakefield’s top 10 Super League scorers including FIVE England internationals