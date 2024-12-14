Leeds Rhinos 2025 squad numbers release date with Boxing Day incentive explained

Leeds Rhinos will reveal their 2025 squad numbers on New Year’s Day – with the club having an incentive in regards to their annual Boxing Day pre-season friendly.

The Rhinos are one of five clubs in Super League who are yet to announce their squad numbers for next season – with sporting director Ian Blease revealing that this is a deliberate decision ahead of their first pre-season trial on Boxing Day.

Leeds take on newly-promoted Super League side Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Thursday 26 December (11:30am) in the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

“We are really keen on making every player want to earn the right to play for that Rhinos shirt,” explained Blease.

“We will play in 1-13 on Boxing Day and those guys will get the chance to earn the squad numbers.

“We will publicly announce the squad numbers on New Year’s Day and the lads will be told in the week after Boxing Day.”

Brad Arthur’s side have undergone an impressive recruitment drive ahead of next season – with Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans), Cooper Jenkins (Norths Devils), Ryan Hall (Hull KR) and Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels) arriving at Headingley.

And the annual Boxing Day clash will be the first chance Leeds fans get to see their new signings in blue and amber.

Blease added: “The boys are doing plenty of work and getting lots of kilometres in their legs. Every team will say that they are in good shape at this time of year but the team are looking sharp and fit so far.

“The club have invested a significant amount of money on a new surface at AMT Headingley and that has meant that the team have been able to train here on the best possible surface a number of times a week, and that is important for them to feel like this their home.