Australia superstar Nathan Cleary has been urged to ‘follow his heart’ and head to England to be with his partner, Mary Fowler: with Wigan, St Helens and Leeds named as possible options for the half-back.

Cleary is in a high-profile relationship with Australian women’s football star Fowler, who plays for Women’s Super League side Manchester City. Given the profile of the sport on both sides of the world, it is highly unlikely that Fowler, a star of the Matildas would return to Australia any time soon.

And like Fowler, Cleary is on the top of his game in his sport: just on the other side of the world as the heartbeat of NRL dynasty Penrith Panthers, who are bidding for a fifth straight league title in 2025.

But leading Australian journalist Dean Ritchie has urged Cleary to walk away from the NRL and think about a life in England in the north, where league is adored by fans.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, Ritchie admits Cleary would have his pick of clubs: and has named arguably the three biggest in Super League as possible landing spots.

“So is it time for Cleary to start thinking about life with Fowler in England while playing Super League with a club like Wigan, St Helens or Leeds?” Ritchie wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

It is also suggested that Cleary could be the flagship for any potential NRL investment in Super League – with Ritchie suggesting Wigan’s exploits in Las Vegas could have easily caught the half-back’s eye.

He wrote: “No doubt Cleary saw first-hand in Vegas the strength and power of Wigan, along with the colour and noise from their fans.

“The NRL is considering investing in Super League so what better way to showcase the English game than having Cleary as a marquee signing.”

However, Cleary remains under contract with Penrith until the end of 2027.