The Super League players facing bans including Leeds Rhinos and St Helens stars

With a historic fixture in Las Vegas and some significant results back home, Round 3 of the new Super League season certainly felt like an important one.

And the ramifications of the six games played on both sides of the Atlantic this weekend could yet lead to some nervous waits for players on Monday afternoon as they discover whether or not they will feel the wrath of the disciplinary panel.

With the new points-based system starting to take shape and several stars close to suspensions, there will be a few players under the microscope this week without question.

Here are the incidents that caught our eye over the last four days in Super League..

Tom Holroyd

The Leeds Rhinos prop was subsequently cleared of any foul play by the match officials at AMT Headingley on Sunday afternoon after an incident with Castleford’s George Hill.

Holroyd and Hill were tangled up before Hill appeared to be in some discomfort, leading to Joe Westerman getting involved and sparking a mini-melee.

However, it didn’t look great on the replays and don’t be surprised if that incident is reviewed going into Monday morning and Holroyd is given a tap on the shoulder.

Tristan Sailor

The St Helens half-back has certainly caught the eye in the first few weeks of the new season – but in the final stages of the Saints’ win at Wakefield on Saturday, there was one disciplinary incident involving the Australian that caught our eye.

Sailor was penalised for a high tackle on Trueman in the latter moments of the clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. High tackles are a real talking point and can often lead to charges.

Is Sailor in hot water?

Mike McMeeken

The other incident that attracted our attention in that game came via Wakefield captain McMeeken.

The England international was penalised for a late hit on Jonny Lomax just before full-time. It led to a penalty, which means it will certainly be reviewed and put under the microscope.

We so often see plenty of late contact on passer charges, and it’s not difficult to imagine McMeeken landing a charge.