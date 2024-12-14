Every Super League shirt for the 2025 season has now been released – including all 12 home kits.

And as is now tradition, there are some absolute stunners in there – but there are also some real shockers! So we’ve taken the task of ranking all 12 home shirts released for next year and decided to rank them, from worst to best.

Disagree with us? Feel free to let us know in our comments section below! Without further ado, we’re starting with..

12. Leigh Leopards

The front (left) and back (right) of Leigh Leopards’ home shirt for 2025 – Image credit: Leigh Leopards

Sorry but, where else could we realistically start. Some of Leigh’s kits and clubwear since their Leopards rebrand has been absolutely superb.

Some, however, has been ghastly. And the club’s 2025 home shirt falls firmly into the latter category, we’re afraid. It’ll divide opinion we’re sure, and we’ve no doubt some supporters will love it. But for us: goodness, our eyes.

11. Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants’ 2025 home shirt

Huddersfield have done some pretty special kits in the past but their home shirt for 2025 doesn’t really jump off the page for us. It’s.. okay? But nothing more than that.

Just be thankful, Giants fans, that it isn’t anywhere near as bad as Leigh’s.

10. St Helens

The front (left) and back (right) of St Helens’ 2025 home kit, modelled (left) by new recruit Tristan Sailor – Image credit: St Helens

Look, this is perfectly fine as shirts go. It’s classic. It’s traditional. White with a red vee in the middle. The Saints really don’t have anywhere to go in that regard.

But the badge in the middle doesn’t quite do it for us – nor too does the weird hologram vibes it’s giving off. Respectable. Decent. But not the best. Far from it.

9. Hull KR

Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis and Oliver Gildart model Hull KR’s 2025 home kit (circle) with Lewis pictured close up in the new shirt (main image) – Image Credits: Hull KR

Hmm. Hat firmly tipped to Hull KR on one hand for their temptation to go bold and try something pretty different. Their stock has never been higher as a club in the modern era so it was probably worth the gamble.

But we’re not really feeling it. The ‘7’ vibe looks unique but it also looks like two shirt designs blended together. Pass.

8. Warrington Wolves

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler (main image) has helped to launch Warrington Wolves’ kits for 2025 (circle) – Image credit: Warrington Wolves

Inverting the colours and basically flipping the entire design is a bold move. On some levels, it works. Slashing the chevrons short is a bit of a funny take though, and it’s probably been done to accommodate the big and bulky sponsor on the front.

This one sits right in the middle for us.

7. Wigan Warriors

From left to right: Wigan Warriors’ 2025 home kit modelled by Jai Field, Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis and Zach Eckersley – Image credit: Wigan Warriors

Sometimes, clean and simple does the job. Cherry and white hoops. Job done. Another that sits firmly in the middle of being a perfectly acceptable home shirt that honours a club’s history and traditional colours nicely.

A small complaint? The lack of a collar (we like a collar). But now we’re nit-picking. A solid effort, Wigan.

6. Hull FC

Hull FC’s 2025 home shirt (left) and Jed Cartwright in Hull FC’s 2025 home kit (right) – Image credits: Hull FC

Yes. Like with Wigan, Hull are running it back and going for a tried and tested classic. Black and white hoops. Incredibly delightful mid-2000s vibes on show here. The golden collar is a lovely touch we’ve noticed and appreciate, too.

Slightly sponsor heavy? Maybe. But we also get it. They pay the bills.

5. Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Castleford Tigers

Sometimes bold and brave produces terrible kits (see above). Sometimes it pays off. And we’re having Castleford’s 2025 iteration of their home kit firmly in the latter category, thank you very much.

It’s fresh, it’s eye-catching and it’s black and amber. We really, really like this one.

4. Salford Red Devils

The last kit to be released – but well worth the wait in our eyes.

3. Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Catalans Dragons

Allez. Catalans rarely miss when it comes to delivering at least one good kit every year and they’ve knocked it out of the park with their 2025 home shirt.

That blood and gold chevron in the middle is different, but not so different it turns you off completely. Replicating the design on the collar is a mighty fine touch, too. The French deliver yet again.

2. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds’ 2025 principal shirt (left) and Lachie Miller and James Bentley modelling the Rhinos’ 2025 principal kit (right) – Image credits: OXEN Sports and Leeds Rhinos

Flawless. The perfect combination of a retro throwback and a modern classic all encapsulated into one. 20 years on from the shirt that Leeds wore to win the World Club Challenge for the first time, that stone cold beauty has been recaptured in fitting fashion.

That white collar too? Yes please. Leeds have had some questionable kits in recent years but this – coupled with their 2018-inspired heritage shirt – is one of the best they’ve produced for a long time.

1. Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Wakefield Trinity

Newly-promoted and returning to Super League in some style. One of the last home shirts to be released for 2025 but without question the best.

The blue chevron with the Trinity logo weaved into it is stunning, as is the red edging. It was super, super tight between Leeds and Wakefield in this count but we are just giving the nod to Wakefield.

