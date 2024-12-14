Bradford Bulls have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 Championship campaign – with 28 players in Brian Noble’s first-team.

The Bulls are entering a new era under club icon Noble, who has taken on the head coaching reins at Odsal following Eamon O’Carroll’s move to St Helens.

Fiji international Waqa Blake will don the No. 3 jersey in 2025 following his arrival from Super League giants St Helens whilst Guy Armitage takes the number five after joining from Championship rivals Toulouse Olympique.

Bradford are set to have a new half-back pairing next season, with new recruit James Meadows being handed the number six shirt following his arrival from London Broncos and he is set to partner Ireland international Joe Keyes, who will wear the No. 7 after returning to Bradford from Halifax.

Veteran prop Michael Lawrence has retained the captaincy for the third straight season: and the Jamaica international will wear the number eight.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lilley has swapped from the number seven to number nine, which gives an indication that he will likely be the club’s first-choice hooker.

Australian forward Zac Fulton has been given the number 11 after recently deciding to extend his stay at Odsal – with experienced back-rower Matty Gee taking 12.

James Donaldson has taken the number 13 shirt following his return to the Bulls having spent the last six seasons with Leeds Rhinos.

Papua New Guinea powerhouse pair Emmanuel Waine and Keven Appo will wear 21 and 24 respectively, whilst Ireland international Ronan Michael takes the number 20 after making the move from York Knights.

Meanwhile, Franklin Pele and Jayden Okunbor, who both arrived midway through last season from Hull FC, have been given numbers 17 and 37 respectively.

Bradford Bulls 2025 squad numbers: 1 Tom Holmes, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Kieran Gill, 5 Guy Armitage, 6 James Meadows, 7 Joe Keyes, 8 Michael Lawrence, 9 Jordan Lilley, 10 Ebon Scurr, 11 Zac Fulton, 12 Matty Gee, 13 James Donaldson, 14 Mitch Souter, 15 Logan Bayliss, 16 Nathan Mason, 17 Franklin Pele, 18 Sam Hallas, 19 Tyran Ott, 20 Ronan Michael, 21 Emmanuel Waine, 22 Eliot Peposhi, 23 Jorge Taufua, 24 Keven Appo, 30 Jamie Gill, 31 Sam Ackroyd, 32 Mason Corbett, 37 Jayden Okunbor, 38 Jacob Bateman.

READ NEXT

👉 Ranking every 2025 Super League home kit from worst to best: Leeds Rhinos 2nd..

👉 Super League’s best back-rowers of 2024 ranked: Wigan Warriors duo in top five

👉 Wigan Warriors win prestigious Team of the Year honour as success recognised