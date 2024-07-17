Jayden Nikorima is inching closer to a return to Super League barely a week after leaving Catalans Dragons, with Salford and Hull FC making plays for the half-back: but the Red Devils are increasingly hopeful they can land his signature, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Nikorima has been a free agent since being released by Catalans. Reports from France suggested he and two team-mates skipped training to attend a concert, leading to their contracts being terminated.

But Nikorima is on the verge of a new club already. The Black and Whites, keen to bolster their ranks for the remainder of this season, have taken a look at Nikorima given how they have quota spots available and ready to use – even after the imminent loan capture of King Vuniyayawa.

But Love Rugby League understands Salford are increasingly confident they can tie up a deal that would bring Nikorima to the Red Devils for at least the rest of this season and potentially hand their play-off push a significant boost.

The 27-year-old was a fairly regular presence in Catalans’ side throughout 2024, having made the move to the club on a bumper deal from NRL side Melbourne Storm at the end of last year.

But with controversy off the field bringing an end to his time in the south of France, Nikorima’s next move now looks to be nearing completion already.

His potential arrival at Salford would set up a half-back partnership with Marc Sneyd for the rest of this season. Sneyd has played in the halves with a number of different players throughout 2024 including the likes of Cade Cust – who is bound for Hull in 2025, as revealed by Love Rugby League – and Joe Mellor.

Love Rugby League confirmed last week that Nikorima had almost instantly attracted attention from clubs upon his release by Catalans and a deal to sign elsewhere now looks to be nearing completion.

And the Red Devils are, it is understood, hopeful they can see off interest from Hull to complete a deal.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards’ stance on Lachlan Lam’s contract explained amidst exit speculation

👉🏻 New Hull FC coach John Cartwright addresses Perth NRL links in brief statement

👉🏻 Every Super League club’s recruitment stance explained as August deadline looms

👉🏻 Analysing possible Super League destinations for Lachlan Lam after contract speculation

