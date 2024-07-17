Hull FC’s incoming coach John Cartwright has insisted he is fully committed to honouring his deal at Hull FC amidst speculation in Australia he could become the new head coach of an NRL franchise in Perth.

The Perth Bears are widely expected to be given the green light to enter the NRL in either 2027 or 2028, with a team from Papua New Guinea expected to enter in the years ahead, too.

Cartwright has been inserted as a potential candidate to coach that Perth team, and if they are accepted in for the start of the 2027 NRL season, that would cross over with the three-year deal he has signed to take charge of Hull FC in Super League.

However, he has shut those suggestions down with a brief statement insisting that he is only interested in Hull, and has stressed he is prepared to go all-in with the Black and Whites.

“I’m contracted to Hull for next season,” Cartwright claimed. “I am throwing everything I have into that job.”

Cartwright is not the only man with links to Super League who is being speculated about as a possible Perth coach if they enter the NRL in the coming years.

Current Leeds coach Brad Arthur has admitted to holding talks with the Perth Government in Western Australia, but stressed he has not made any decision about his future at the Rhinos beyond this season yet.

Other names linked with the role including former Warrington Wolves star Matt King, ex-Wakefield Trinity player Jason Demetriou and others.

But it appears that any notion of Cartwright giving back word on his commitments to Hull are wide of the mark – and he will be arriving in England as planned in 2025.

