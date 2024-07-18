Brad Arthur was a man true to his word at his official Leeds Rhinos unveiling on Tuesday morning.

When asked about reports he’d held talks with representatives behind the prospective new NRL franchise based in Perth, Arthur was honest and to the point.

“I’ll just be honest with you,” he said.

“I’ve had one meeting with those guys and that was with the Perth Government, that was just around helping them with some questions they had and some ideas at what they’re looking at. Pathways and stuff like that.”

Then the key line for anyone of a Leeds Rhinos persuasion.

“Until any decision is made on whether they’re in the competition or not, that’s as far as it’s gone.”

It seems as though we will not have to wait too much longer to find out. Reports Down Under are leaning towards there being an official announcement over the arrival of Perth Bears in the coming weeks. It appears to be a matter of when, not if, the NRL expands and admits a team from Western Australia.

But the intricacies of that deal are what should intrigue Rhinos supporters. So far, it’s merely speculated that Perth will be granted NRL admission in either 2027 or 2028, and the year it ends up being could be decisive for the Rhinos.

The noises from both sides of the world are that Arthur is categorically open to a long-term stint in Super League with Leeds if all goes to plan and, most importantly, he settles into life and England and sees a blueprint for success.

If it is as early as 2027 and Arthur is the preferred choice for Perth, that would lean heavily towards him not staying in Leeds next year. Arthur is not returning to a job with a ready-made infrastructure and squad good to go from day one of pre-season in late-2026. He is embarking on a full-scale start-up project.

As he admitted this week, that would be a prospect that would excite any coach – the chance to mould something in your own way and shape. But it requires a full year’s preparation, as Wayne Bennett had when he helped the formation of the Dolphins ahead of their induction into the NRL.

That means Arthur has to be back in Australia by the start of 2026 – and you could effectively draw a line through him committing to one full season in West Yorkshire. That doesn’t benefit him, and it certainly doesn’t benefit Leeds.

But if it’s to be 2028 when Perth come in.. well, that changes things slightly, you suspect. That means Arthur would then have a two-and-a-half year run in Super League with Leeds, enough time to really make his mark, leave a lasting legacy and perhaps even mould a successor: be that Chev Walker, Scott Grix or anyone else.

Leeds are undoubtedly hopeful they can convince Arthur they have a project worth sticking around for. Don’t be mistaken by the short-term appointment from their side of things: they are keen to work with him for as long as possible.

Arthur is waiting to see how the cards fall in Australia before making his next move. If they fall favourably in Leeds’ manner and Perth don’t get admitted until 2028, it’s entirely possible this initial short-term deal becomes a longer arrangement.

