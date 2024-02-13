Super League Casualty Ward featuring every club, timeframes and expected returns
Introducing Super League Casualty Ward, a regularly updated feature here on Love Rugby League, covering the latest injury news across all 12 clubs.
Castleford Tigers
- Alex Mellor (knee, approx March)
- Sylvester Namo (ACL, approx March)
Catalans Dragons
- Sio Siua Taukeiaho (foot, approx May-June)
- Manu Ma’u
- Tanguy Zenon
Huddersfield Giants
- Andre Savelio (TBC)
- Chris Hill (pectoral, Round 1)
- Harry Rushton (ACL, undetermined)
- Fenton Rogers (TBC)
- Joe Greenwood (TBC)
Hull FC
- Liam Tindall (thumb, TBC)
- Carlos Tuimavave (50-50 for Round 1)
- Brad Fash (ankle, TBC)
- Morgan Smith (knee, Round 1)
Hull Kingston Rovers
- Sam Luckley (elbow, Round 2/3)
- Matty Storton (elbow, Round 2/3)
- Kelepi Tanginoa (hamstring, Round 1)
Leigh Leopards
- Nathan Wilde (dislocated collarbone, approx May)
Leeds Rhinos
- David Fusitu’a (knee, Round 1)
- Mickael Goundemand (pectoral, Round 1)
- Sam Lisone (thumb, Round 1)
- Tom Holroyd (knee, TBC)
- James Bentley (ankle, Round 2)
- James McDonnell (hamstring, Round 2-3)
- Morgan Gannon (concussion, indefinite)
London Broncos
- Bill Leyland (ACL, season)
- Josh Rourke (broken leg, indefinite)
- Lewis Bienek (ankle, indefinite)
- Ethan Natoli (broken wrist, indefinite)
Salford Red Devils
- Ethan Ryan (wrist, TBC)
St Helens
- Agnatius Paasi (ACL, approx June)
- Will Roberts (ACL, undetermined)
- Morgan Knowles (50-50 for Round 1)
Warrington Wolves
- Luke Thomas (ACL, season)
- Rodrick Tai (knee, Round 1)
- Matty Nicholson (groin, Round 1)
- Stefan Ratchford (calf, 50-50 for Round 1)
- Joe Bullock (knee, 50-50 for Round 1)
Wigan Warriors
- Sam Walters (collarbone, approx May)
- Junior Nsemba (knee, approx April)
- Ethan Havard (hamstring, TBC)
