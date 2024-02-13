Super League Casualty Ward featuring every club, timeframes and expected returns

Introducing Super League Casualty Ward, a regularly updated feature here on Love Rugby League, covering the latest injury news across all 12 clubs.

Castleford Tigers

Alex Mellor (knee, approx March)

Sylvester Namo (ACL, approx March)

Catalans Dragons

Sio Siua Taukeiaho (foot, approx May-June)

Tanguy Zenon

Huddersfield Giants

Andre Savelio (TBC)

Chris Hill (pectoral, Round 1)

Harry Rushton (ACL, undetermined)

Fenton Rogers (TBC)

Joe Greenwood (TBC)

Hull FC

Liam Tindall (thumb, TBC)

Carlos Tuimavave (50-50 for Round 1)

Brad Fash (ankle, TBC)

Morgan Smith (knee, Round 1)

Hull Kingston Rovers

Sam Luckley (elbow, Round 2/3)

Matty Storton (elbow, Round 2/3)

Kelepi Tanginoa (hamstring, Round 1)

Leigh Leopards

Nathan Wilde (dislocated collarbone, approx May)

Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a (knee, Round 1)

Mickael Goundemand (pectoral, Round 1)

Sam Lisone (thumb, Round 1)

Tom Holroyd (knee, TBC)

James Bentley (ankle, Round 2)

James McDonnell (hamstring, Round 2-3)

Morgan Gannon (concussion, indefinite)

London Broncos

Bill Leyland (ACL, season)

Josh Rourke (broken leg, indefinite)

Lewis Bienek (ankle, indefinite)

Ethan Natoli (broken wrist, indefinite)

Salford Red Devils

Ethan Ryan (wrist, TBC)

St Helens

Agnatius Paasi (ACL, approx June)

Will Roberts (ACL, undetermined)

Morgan Knowles (50-50 for Round 1)

Warrington Wolves

Luke Thomas (ACL, season)

Rodrick Tai (knee, Round 1)

Matty Nicholson (groin, Round 1)

Stefan Ratchford (calf, 50-50 for Round 1)

Joe Bullock (knee, 50-50 for Round 1)

Wigan Warriors

Sam Walters (collarbone, approx May)

Junior Nsemba (knee, approx April)

Ethan Havard (hamstring, TBC)

