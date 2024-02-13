Super League Casualty Ward featuring every club, timeframes and expected returns

Aaron Bower
Super League Casualty Ward

Introducing Super League Casualty Ward, a regularly updated feature here on Love Rugby League, covering the latest injury news across all 12 clubs.

Castleford Tigers

  • Alex Mellor (knee, approx March)
  • Sylvester Namo (ACL, approx March)

Catalans Dragons

  • Sio Siua Taukeiaho (foot, approx May-June)
  • Manu Ma’u
  • Tanguy Zenon

Huddersfield Giants

  • Andre Savelio (TBC)
  • Chris Hill (pectoral, Round 1)
  • Harry Rushton (ACL, undetermined)
  • Fenton Rogers (TBC)
  • Joe Greenwood (TBC)

Hull FC

  • Liam Tindall (thumb, TBC)
  • Carlos Tuimavave (50-50 for Round 1)
  • Brad Fash (ankle, TBC)
  • Morgan Smith (knee, Round 1)

Hull Kingston Rovers

  • Sam Luckley (elbow, Round 2/3)
  • Matty Storton (elbow, Round 2/3)
  • Kelepi Tanginoa (hamstring, Round 1)

Leigh Leopards

  • Nathan Wilde (dislocated collarbone, approx May)

Leeds Rhinos

  • David Fusitu’a (knee, Round 1)
  • Mickael Goundemand (pectoral, Round 1)
  • Sam Lisone (thumb, Round 1)
  • Tom Holroyd (knee, TBC)
  • James Bentley (ankle, Round 2)
  • James McDonnell (hamstring, Round 2-3)
  • Morgan Gannon (concussion, indefinite)

London Broncos

  • Bill Leyland (ACL, season)
  • Josh Rourke (broken leg, indefinite)
  • Lewis Bienek (ankle, indefinite)
  • Ethan Natoli (broken wrist, indefinite)

Salford Red Devils

  • Ethan Ryan (wrist, TBC)

St Helens

  • Agnatius Paasi (ACL, approx June)
  • Will Roberts (ACL, undetermined)
  • Morgan Knowles (50-50 for Round 1)

Warrington Wolves

  • Luke Thomas (ACL, season)
  • Rodrick Tai (knee, Round 1)
  • Matty Nicholson (groin, Round 1)
  • Stefan Ratchford (calf, 50-50 for Round 1)
  • Joe Bullock (knee, 50-50 for Round 1)

Wigan Warriors

  • Sam Walters (collarbone, approx May)
  • Junior Nsemba (knee, approx April)
  • Ethan Havard (hamstring, TBC)

READ NEXT: One talking point surrounding every Super League club heading into the new season

Features Castleford Tigers