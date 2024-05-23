It’s some achievement to be an ever-present over the course of the season, avoiding injuries, suspensions and of course ensuring you’re still performing well enough to warrant selection week in, week out.

This season though, there’s more than meets the eye to being an ever-present, with coaches and clubs now having to contend with the match limits introduced at the beginning of the campaign.

Dependent on their age and position, each player now has a limit on the number of minutes they’re able to play in a calendar year.

These limits can be exceeded, but at some point down the line, all the figures need to level themselves out – for the sake of the player.

Below, we take a look at Super League‘s ever-presents so far this season. Broken down by club, every player who is yet to miss a league game is listed. Following Round 11, there are 54 on the list overall.

Note, this is solely for Super League games – anything else (i.e. Challenge Cup fixtures) are not considered.

Of course, after 11 rounds, most teams have played 11 league games in 2024. The only anomalies are Wigan Warriors & Leigh Leopards, who have each played 10 league games.

That’s due to Wigan’s involvement in the World Club Challenge back in February, which saw the neighbours’ Round 2 clash in Super League postponed.

A new date is yet to be set for that fixture, but in the context of the below breakdown, the duo’s ever-presents are those to have featured in all 10 of their Super League games so far this year.

This article will be updated after each round this season…

EXPLAINER: How the RFL’s new rules on ‘match limits’ introduced from this season work

Castleford Tigers (4)

Liam Horne, Jacob Miller, Innes Senior, Sam Wood

Catalans Dragons (3)

Tom Johnstone, Romain Navarrete, Tariq Sims

Huddersfield Giants (4)

Adam Clune, Seb Ikahihifo, Kevin Naiqama, Olly Wilson

Hull FC (2)

Jordan Lane, Morgan Smith

Hull KR (6)

James Batchelor, Ryan Hall, Peta Hiku, Tyrone May, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jai Whitbread

Leeds Rhinos (7)

Andy Ackers, Mickael Goudemand, Rhyse Martin, Lachlan Miller, Jarrod O’Connor, Luis Roberts, Cameron Smith

Leigh Leopards (6)

Josh Charnley, Matt Davis, Zak Hardaker, Jack Hughes, Matt Moylan, Kai O’Donnell

London Broncos (5)

Rhys Kennedy, Oli Leyland, Will Lovell, James Meadows, Marcus Stock

Salford Red Devils (6)

Chris Atkin, Deon Cross, Tim Lafai, Nene Macdonald, Marc Sneyd, Kallum Watkins

St Helens (3)

Jonny Lomax, Sione Mata’utia, Jack Welsby

Warrington Wolves (2)

Matt Dufty, Sam Powell

Wigan Warriors (6)

Liam Farrell, Adam Keighran, Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski, Luke Thompson, Jake Wardle