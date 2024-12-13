Wigan Warriors have tied down homegrown star Brad O’Neill to a new deal that will see him remain at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of 2029.

The 22-year-old, who is one of the brightest young talents within the British game, was already contracted to his boyhood club until the end of 2027: but the Grand Slam winners have now tied him down on a long-term deal to fend off any potential suitors.

O’Neill already made 69 appearances for his boyhood club Wigan since making his first-team debut in 2021.

The Leigh-born hooker has already won everything to win in the British game – having two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title on his CV.

“I’m over the moon to extend my contract at Wigan,” said O’Neill.

“I feel like there is still a lot of hard work to be done, a lot for me still to learn, and I feel my best years are certainly in front of me. I feel that this is the best club for me to develop, with this group of players, coaching staff and facilities.”

O’Neill made his international debut for England in their mid-season win over France in Toulouse earlier this year but unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL injury in July. He is now well into his recovery process and is expected to return around April.

“Brad would rank highly both as a player and as an individual in our internal discussions,” said Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski.

“He has the potential for an outstanding career, with his best years still to come. He embodies the core values we cherish at our club and will play a key role in shaping our culture for many years to come.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet added: “When Kris told me that he and Brad had agreed this deal, I was delighted. It’s a big move for us to secure such an important member of the team for such a length of time.

“I love working with Brad, he is a great example of a Wigan player on and off the field. The fact he has come through our academy, a lot of our staff will be really proud.”

