My Ultimate Team: Martin Offiah’s STACKED best 13 from players he played with including Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings icons

Legendary former Widnes, Wigan and Great Britain winger Martin Offiah has selected a side from the greatest team-mates he played alongside during his glittering career.

The man affectionately nicknamed ‘Chariots Offiah’ played with some of the most iconic stars of rugby league, meaning his team is inevitably star-studded.

Featuring legends of the game on both sides of the world, this is Offiah’s Ultimate Team for Love Rugby League, exclusively featuring men he went into battle with during his incredible playing days.

1. Jonathan Davies (Widnes and Great Britain)

This was a very close call between Jiffy and Alan Tait, who I was actually with at the Wigan Warriors-Leeds Rhinos game last week.

Jiffy was versatile – playing half-back and centre – he kicked goals, had an amazing sidestep and he scored that brilliant try for Great Britain against the Kangaroos in 1994.

It was arguably the second greatest try ever scored at Wembley Stadium… Jiffy will love that!

He also won the Man of Steel that year with Warrington, too. I played with Jonathan and Taity at Widnes and they were both great players in league and union.

2. Jason Robinson (Wigan and Great Britain)

This is an easy choice. How can you have a greatest team from that era without including Jason Robinson?

Jason was an amazing talent in rugby league before he switched codes and won a Premiership and World Cup in rugby union, scoring a try in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final against Australia in Sydney.

He was also the first black player to captain the Red Rose so he is a rugby icon who achieved so much in both codes.

3. Gary Connolly (Wigan and Great Britain)

This was a close call between Gary and Darren Wright, who I owe a lot to because, when I first went to Widnes, Darren was a big reason why I had such an easy transition from union to league.

Gary, though, was a brilliant centre who played for Wigan and St Helens and had an accomplished spell in rugby union with Harlequins as well.

TRANSFER NEWS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

4. Gene Miles (Wigan)

I played with Gene in the early 90s when I first arrived at Wigan and I scored 35 tries in half a season.

I scored 10 in one game and I think I got something like 17 tries in two weeks! Gene was fantastic to play with and the Brisbane, Queensland and Kangaroos legend helped create so many chances for me.

I also need to give a big wrap to another Queensland centre called Mark Coyne who I played with in Australia at St George.

Mark famously scored a winning try in a State of Origin game but also helped me during my short stint with the club – he was great to play outside of.

5. Va’aiga Tuigamala (Wigan)

His nickname of ‘Inga the Winger’ says it all. He was the precursor to Jonah Lomu – the big, powerful winger – and there’s a funny story because when Inga came to Wigan in 1993 as Jason Robinson was bursting onto the scene.

Everyone was saying that I was going to be shoved out of the door, but Jason went on the right wing, I was on the left and Inga went in the centre, so they managed to fit us all in.

He was just a fantastic player with incredible size, skill, speed and dexterity – and he did it in both codes too, winning a Premiership title with Newcastle after playing for the All Blacks and Samoa. RIP, Inga the Winger.

6. Tony Myler (Widnes)

I played with a guy called Peter Coyne at St George in Australia in 1991 who was the brother of Mark.

I scored a hat-trick at the Sydney Football Stadium against the Roosters and Peter was just majestic that day. But I still have to go with Tony. I don’t think the wider rugby public realise how good Tony Myler was for Widnes.

He starred for Balmain in Australia and, although injuries proved his downfall, he was like Andy Farrell and Ellery Hanley wrapped up in one player.

I need to also give Henry Paul a shout out, too, because he was another playmaker with immense talent.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Adrian Lam’s best 13 from players he played with including Wigan Warriors, NRL icons

7. Shaun Edwards (Wigan, London and Great Britain)

Shaun Edwards was an unbelievable player who was absolutely central to Wigan’s success and era of dominance.

He had such an astute rugby brain and it’s no surprise to see how successful he has proved as a coach in rugby union.

Andy Gregory was another fantastic scrum-half who certainly deserves a big mention, but my good friend Shaun has to be included.

8. Kurt Sorensen (Widnes)

I played with Kurt at Widnes after he came over from Australia having starred for Cronulla.

Not only was he an enforcer but also a great leader and ball-player as well.

I then played against him for Wigan in the 1993 Challenge Cup final when he scored a try which, if you see how he used his arm to break the tackle, that summed up Kurt Sorensen.

9. Phil McKenzie (Widnes)

Some hookers are great runners or great passers but Phil was both.

He came to England from Illawarra Steelers and was unheralded really in Australia but another phenomenal player and a big reason why Widnes won back-to-back championships.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Kyle Amor names his greatest 13 from players he played alongside

10. Emosi Koloto (Widnes)

I played with Emosi at Widnes and, although he was a second-rower, I just had to have him in my team. So I have included him at prop because he could definitely do a job there – he was big and very mobile with great hands.

Emosi was another All Black who played for Wellington and was yet another phenomenal cross-code talent.

11. Denis Betts (Wigan and Great Britain)

This back-row I have picked are as good as any 11, 12 and 13 from any Australian team – and of course Denis has to be in there.

In the early 90s, he was arguably the best back-rower in the world.

Phil Clarke is unlucky to miss out because he doesn’t always get the wraps he deserves but he was a great player too and I’ve always had a lot of time for him.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Wigan Warriors legend Denis Betts names his greatest 1-13 of players he played alongside

12. Andy Farrell (Wigan and Great Britain)

Faz was an incredibly skilful player who could kick goals and put people through gaps – a born and bred Wiganer who could do it all.

There are so many great players to come from Wigan and become superstars, Shaun Edwards did it before Farrell, and there is definitely a ‘Wigan way’.

Who knows, maybe it was the legacy of Roy Francis, who played at Wigan in the 1930s and then as a coach went on to revolutionise rugby league in this country.

Like Shaun, Andy as a coach knows the importance of defence and his coaching career continues to go from strength to strength. I can’t wait to see what he does with the British & Irish Lions down in Australia in 2025.

13. Ellery Hanley (Wigan and Great Britain)

Ellery was phenomenal wasn’t he? He was considered arguably the best player of his generation and is certainly one of the all-time rugby league greats.

He didn’t have the skill of a Farrell, Henry Paul or even a Paul Sculthorpe, but he just had this x-factor.

On a rugby league field, Ellery was a force of nature – he had that ‘Je ne sais quoi’ and was a great leader who found a way to win.

So that’s my Ultimate 13 laminated and I’ll take it to the grave.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos legend Kylie Leuluai names his greatest 1-13 of players he played alongside