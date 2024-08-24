My Ultimate Team: Leeds Rhinos legend Kylie Leuluai names his greatest 1-13 of players he played alongside

Six-time Super League champion Kylie Leuluai is the next guest on Love Rugby League‘s My Ultimate Team feature, selecting the best 1-13 of players he had the pleasure of playing alongside at Leeds Rhinos.

An Auckland native, Leuluai arrived at Headingley ahead of the 2007 season with 79 first-grade appearances to his name, all made Down Under, including 57 in the colours of the Manly Sea Eagles.

Winning two World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups as well as the already mentioned six Super League titles, the five-time Samoa international would spend nine seasons with the Rhinos, featuring 265 times.

Also playing three games for The Exiles and two for the New Zealand Māori during an illustrious career, Leuluai hung his boots up at the end of the 2015 campaign having helped Leeds to the treble.

After lifting the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield, the last official game of the prop’s career was the 2015 Super League Grand Final, beating Wigan Warriors 22-20 at Old Trafford.

A couple of weeks later, Leuluai donned a Rhinos shirt and took to the field one last time as they faced New Zealand in an exhibition match at Headingley, with the Kiwis warming up for a Test Series against England.

Now 46, Leuluai – the most successful overseas player in Super League history – has been the Head of Rugby Operations at Warrington Wolves since 2017.

This is his Rhinos ultimate team…

1. Brent Webb

Brent Webb in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2010

He was quick, fit and he understood the game. Brent had the skillset to deliver whatever he was thinking, a really intelligent player.

Games played together: 143

2. Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013

Hally’s big, strong, and robust. He’s a prolific try-scorer and a great finisher.

Games played together: 219

3. Keith Senior

Keith Senior in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2011

Big, strong, athletic and fit. Keith was a great defensive player and an attacking weapon.

Games played together: 127

4. Kallum Watkins

Kallum Watkins (ball in hand) in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013

Athletic, skilful and strong in defence. He’s got great feet, which is why he can beat a man one-on-one so easily, and he’s a great finisher.

Games played together: 131

5. Zak Hardaker

Zak Hardaker in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013

I can’t not include Zak! When he first came to Leeds (in 2011), he was a young guy and I got to watch him develop into a quality Super League player. He could slot in anywhere along the backline.

Games played together: 113

6. Danny McGuire

Danny McGuire celebrates a Leeds Rhinos win in 2015

He’s probably in the top five players I’ve ever played with – just a natural-born rugby league player. Mags delivered on the big stages, especially in Grand Finals. He just understood the game.

Games played together: 220

7. Rob Burrow

The late, great Rob Burrow in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013

Rob was so strong, fast and fit. Pound for pound, the strongest player I’ve played with and probably the fittest I’ve ever played with.

He was resilient, and we saw that with what he went through over the last few years, but as a player, he always rose to the challenge and wasn’t afraid to take anyone on. Just a really good rugby player.

Games played together: 223

8. Jamie Peacock

Jamie Peacock applauds the Leeds Rhinos supporters following a game in 2015

JP was an inspirational leader. He had a burning desire to win, a great work ethic and a team-first attitude. He won nine Grand Finals, so his record speaks for itself.

Games played together: 224

9. Danny Buderus

Danny Buderus in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2010

Danny was a proper warrior that understood the game and was really fit. He played with a lot of courage and for a small bloke, he was a great defender as well as an attacking threat.

Games played together: 73 (including one for The Exiles)

10. Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Jamie Jones-Buchanan in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2012

Similar to Gaz, JJB was so fit – mentally and physically. He was incredibly resilient too, dealing with a lot of injuries throughout his career but always bouncing back.

That’s pretty much how he played the game. A really tough and uncompromising player that put the team first.

Games played together: 194

11. Gareth Ellis

Gareth Ellis (ball in hand) in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2008

Gaz was physically strong and he had an unbelievable skillset for a big man. Fit, fast, tough.

Games played together: 58

12. Ali Lauiti’iti

Ali Lauiti’iti (ball in hand) pictured in action for Leeds Rhinos during their 2008 Super League Grand Final triumph against St Helens

Big Ali is definitely in my top five of players played with, alongside Danny McGuire. An amazing, amazing talent. Just naturally good, gifted but totally honed that talent. He was once considered the best back-rower in the world.

I’ve played with him since club rugby. He always played a year up then, and he’s always been unbelievable. He came through at the (New Zealand) Warriors with me and played for the Junior Kiwis. Big fast, skilful.

Senior games played together: 109 (including two for Samoa)

13. Kevin Sinfield

Kevin Sinfield in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013

Kev could play in the halves too, but I’ll slot him into 13. He was a great leader and a great example for anyone to follow of how to be a professional athlete. He wasn’t the biggest of players, but he could definitely bat above his weight.

Kev was inspirational, and had an incredible rugby league IQ.

Games played together: 252

Carl Ablett (sub)

Carl Ablett in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2014

Carl was the ultimate utility player, you could throw him in to play any position. He was incredibly valuable to us.

Games played together: 214

Brett Delaney (sub)

Brett Delaney (ball in hand) in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013

Brett was tough, a team-first type of guy. He valued the one-percenters and would just do anything for the team to succeed. A tough bloke.

Games played together: 139

Paul Aiton (sub)

Paul Aiton in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2015

A tough bloke who would do anything for you. He always punched above his weight and was aggressive – my type of player. Defensively, he was aggressive with his line speed, but he was really good in attack as well.

Games played together: 29

Joel Moon (sub)

Joel Moon in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2015

Joel could play anywhere along the back line, and was another very tough player. He was incredibly skilful and defensively, so aggressive. A talented individual.

Games played together: 68 (including two for The Exiles)

Lee Smith (sub)

Lee Smith in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2008

I’ve had to make this an 18-man squad, because I couldn’t leave Lee out, he never seemed to miss a game! He scored tries for fun, made metres and was one of the strongest guys in his position out on the wing with the ball in hand.

Games played together: 116

