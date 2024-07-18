My Ultimate Team: George Williams selects best 1-13 of players he’s played alongside

Warrington Wolves and England star George Williams is the next guest on Love Rugby League‘s My Ultimate Team feature, selecting the best 1-13 of players he has had the pleasure of playing alongside to this point in his career.

Williams, hails from Wigan and came through the youth ranks with his hometown club. Going on to make 179 senior appearances for the Warriors, as well as one on loan for South Wales Scorpions, he won two Super League Grand Finals as well as a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge.

Departing for the NRL in 2020, the playmaker featured 32 times for Canberra Raiders before returning to Super League midway through the 2021 campaign and linking up with Warrington, who he’s now made 71 appearances for.

On the international front, Williams made his England debut in October 2015 against France.

Fast forward almost nine years, and he’s now the skipper of Shaun Wane’s side with 19 appearances to his name as well as one for Great Britain, which came in November 2019 against Papua New Guinea.

With over 300 career appearances on his CV, and having played in both hemispheres, Willaims’ ultimate team is – as you’d expect – pretty impressive…

1. Sam Tomkins

Sam Tomkins in action in the 2023 Super League Grand Final

He’s the best player I’ve ever played with. I was coming through (at Wigan) around 2013, and he was the best player in the league then by a long way. I also appreciated him as he got later on his career, because he had to change his game then.

He lost a yard of pace, but he was just so smart. He still managed to win Man of Steel in his 30s, so Sam’s my number 1, easily.

Where they’ve played together: Wigan Warriors, England

2. Matty Ashton

Matty Ashton celebrates a try for Warrington Wolves in 2024

I’m going to chuck Matty on one wing. He’s just got electric pace, and you need people like that in your team. He’s worked really hard on his game, and he’s just getting better and better.

Where they’ve played together: Warrington Wolves, England

3. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters following a game in 2024

I played nine games with him when he came to Warrington (on loan) in 2022. You see what he’s doing for Wigan now, and he was capable of that then. A really great player. He’s just a centre… I can’t put it into words, but you don’t see many like him now, there’s not many *centres* and he is one.

Where they’ve played together: Warrington Wolves, England

4. Jack Wighton

Jack Wighton in action for South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2024

I was going to go with Mark Percival, a man who I rate very highly, but I’m going to go with Jack. He could play in the halves, but I’m going to have him at centre here. Another absolute freak of a player, just so good.

Where they’ve played together: Canberra Raiders

5. Dom Manfredi

Dom Manfredi in action for Wigan Warriors in 2021

He didn’t play too many games, but oh my god, what a player. I feel sorry for Dom because he could’ve played for England for years. He was so, so good. He just had a run of injuries that ended up with him retiring, but I’d played with him since I was young coming through at Wigan. A great player.

Where they’ve played together: Wigan Warriors

6. George Williams

George Williams celebrates a Warrington Wolves win in 2024

I’ll put myself in, you’ve got to! It’s not in an arrogant way, but this is who I’d like to play with. Being in a team with these guys would be immense.

Where they’ve played together: N/A

7. Matty Smith

Matty Smith in action for Wigan Warriors in 2013

It’s out of Matty Smith or Tommy Leuluai. They’re both different players and I really loved playing with Tommy, he was really good for my development. But then me and Matty Smith had some good success together – I won a Grand Final with both, but I’m going to go with Matty.

He complimented my game, kicked really well and organised the team. Playing with him when I was younger, I probably didn’t speak very much but I just ran and did what I needed to do because of the combination that we had. I learned loads from him.

Where they’ve played together: Wigan Warriors

8. Joe Tapine

Joe Tapine (ball in hand) in action for Canberra Raiders in 2024

An unbelievable player and an unbelievable guy. He’s probably one of the best props in the NRL, and I think that speaks for itself.

Where they’ve played together: Canberra Raiders

9. Josh Hodgson

Josh Hodgson pictured during the warm-up ahead of a Parramatta Eels game in 2023

At 9, I’m going to go with Josh Hodgson. Again, I think it’s one that speaks for itself – he’s had a great career in the NRL. He was great for me when I was at Canberra, and we’ve played together at international level as well.

Where they’ve played together: Canberra Raiders, England, Great Britain

10. Josh Papali’i

Josh Papali’i (ball in hand) in action for Canberra Raiders in 2024

Josh Papali’i is my other prop, so I’ve gone with a full Canberra front row. A really strong front row, and some great characters in it.

Where they’ve played together: Canberra Raiders

11. Elliott Whitehead

Elliott Whitehead powers over to score a try for Canberra Raiders in 2024

Elliott Whitehead definitely takes one of the spots in my back row. I feel like I’m including loads of Canberra lads in here, but he’s been immense throughout his career.

Where they’ve played together: Canberra Raiders, England, Great Britain

12. John Bateman

John Bateman applauds the Wests Tigers supporters after a game in 2024

The other back row is hard because I’ve had to pick between Liam Farrell and John Bateman. I think Faz is unbelievable, and he’s had a ridiculous career, but with Batty you’ve just got a bit of X-factor.

Where they’ve played together: Wigan Warriors, England, Great Britain

13. Sean O’Loughlin

Sean O’Loughlin pictured during the 2020 Super League Grand Final, the last appearance of his career

Lockers is my 13, that’s one of the easier choices! His career and what he achieved speaks for itself, and he was great for me coming through at Wigan.

Where they’ve played together: Wigan Warriors, England

