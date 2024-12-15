Wigan Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski says it is just as important for rugby league on the whole as it is for the reigning Super League champions to be recognised at this week’s Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The Warriors are among the contenders to be crowned Team of the Year at the prestigious event, which would mark recognition at the awards ceremony many feel is long overdue for rugby league as a sport.

Wigan have swept the board domestically this year and won every single trophy on offer, leading to expectation the Warriors will at least be honoured in some fashion on Tuesday evening at the event in Salford.

And Radlinski, speaking to talkSPORT on Sunday morning, admitted it means just as much for rugby league to be recognised as much as the Warriors themselves as a club.

He said: “The Sports Personality of the Year awards is an institution and I’m pretty positive that they would have tracked our success this year.

“To be part of the conversation is massive for us but more important for the sport. It’s stuck in this funny position where it’s everyone’s second-favourite sport. It doesn’t get the headlines or the focus or profile it deserves. To be part of this special night is very important for us as a sport.”

Radlinski was also asked about IMG’s involvement in rugby league – and he conceded that as the relationship continues to develop, the media giants are ‘a bit behind’ where they would want to be in their 12-year strategic arrangement.

He said: “It’s well documented the challenges we face. Other sports’ broadcast deals are increasing and our central distribution has decreased over the last few years.

“IMG have come on board as our strategic partners and next year will be the first year of the gradings process. It’s got some fans, it’s got some real negative press as well. It’s not the solution though, it’s part of the process.

“Something which was mistaken at the start of the relationship was using the word re-imagination. The reality is what IMG have done is urge clubs to improve standards and there’s been many examples of that.

“Perhaps it’s not been the re-imagination or the dream that they first anticipated. I think they would probably say they’re a bit behind where they want to be at this stage.”

