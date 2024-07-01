Every Super League club’s signing of the season (so far): Luke Thompson, Matt Moylan..

There’s been a number of outstanding individuals in Super League this season, including a number of off-season signings across all 12 clubs.

Love Rugby League came up with the idea of highlighting each club’s best signing so far in 2024, but we quickly found out when putting this feature together how tough it was to select just one, so there was much debate of who to select as the best signing at every club. But without further ado, here’s our picks..

Castleford Tigers: Sam Wood

The towering centre joined Castleford on a three-year deal from Hull KR in the off-season, and has really excelled his game upon arriving at the Jungle. Wood has been an ever-present for Craig Lingard’s side in Super League this season, averaging 16 carries and 120 metres per game. He was rewarded for his impressive form with an England debut in Saturday’s 40-8 win over France in Toulouse.

Catalans Dragons: Tariq Sims

Sims is a man mountain of a bloke, and has delivered a number of rib tickling tackles already in Super League. The Fiji international linked up with the Dragons on a two-year deal in the off-season, and has quickly become a key member of Steve McNamara’s forward pack.

Huddersfield Giants: Adam Swift

The St Helens-born winger enjoyed a stellar season with Hull FC last season from an individual point of view, and has carried his rich vein of form over to his new club Huddersfield. Swift has been sidelined with a groin injury in recent weeks, but he has made a great start to life at the Giants, scoring 17 tries in 13 games in all competitions.

Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese

No secret has been made of the fact Hull FC have underperformed in 2024, but Ese’ese has been a shining light for the Black and Whites since his arrival. The former New Zealand and Samoa international has played 13 games in Super League thus far, averaging 15 carries and 114 metres per match, whilst boasting a strong offload game.

Hull KR: Jai Whitbread

There was a number of contenders to be deemed Hull KR’s best signing of 2024, with Niall Evalds, Peta Hiku and Tyrone May springing to mind, but we’ve gone with the ever reliable Whitbread. The Aussie forward has been exceptional since he arrived at Craven Park, with his high work rate coming to the fore. Backs tend to get the man of the match awards and their name in the headlines, but Whitbread’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed amongst coach Willie Peters and Rovers supporters.

Leeds Rhinos: Brodie Croft

There have been more highs than lows on the field for the Rhinos this season, but let’s take nothing away from Croft, who has been top drawer since his off-season move from Salford. The former Man of Steel has provided 14 assists in as many games to go alongside four tries.

Leigh Leopards: Matt Moylan

A former Australia and New South Wales representative, Moylan was arguably Super League’s headline signing before a ball was kicked in 2024: and he has delivered everything the Leopards had signed him for. Whether it has been in the halves or at fullback, Moylan has played an influential roll in attack for Adrian Lam’s side so far this season, and will be crucial if Leigh are to make a surge for the play-offs in the second half of the season.

London Broncos: Lee Kershaw

It has been a season many were expecting for the Broncos, with London sitting bottom of the table with just one win, but the way Mike Eccles’ side have applied themselves has been admirable given the circumstances they’ve found themselves in. One signing that has stood out in particular is Lee Kershaw, who joined the Broncos following a successful trial having left Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season. Kershaw is known for his high work rate, averaging 14 carries per game.

Salford Red Devils: Nene Macdonald

Macdonald has been a masterstroke of a signing by Paul Rowley and the Red Devils. The Papua New Guinea international joined Salford on a four-year deal after leaving Leeds towards the end of last season under somewhat of a cloud – but he has been exceptional in 2024. Macdonald has scored seven tries and provided three assists in 15 Super League games, whilst boasting an average gain of 9.04 metres per carry. A box-office type player.

St Helens: Daryl Clark

Clark become just the third player to wear the famous No. 9 at St Helens earlier this year, succeeding the legendary James Roby. England international Clark has impressed in the Red V following his move from neighbours Warrington Wolves, scoring six tries and providing five assists in 14 appearances. He has played an important role in Saints’ upturn in attack, whilst averaging 28 tackles per game.

Warrington Wolves: Lachlan Fitzgibbon

Fitzgibbon has added aggression and power to Warrington’s pack since his arrival from the NRL, and is a threat to opposition defences on the edge when carrying the ball. He has been sidelined with a back injury in recent weeks but the back-rower will no doubt be a key member of Sam Burgess’ forward pack as we enter the business end of the season.

Wigan Warriors: Luke Thompson

Thompson might well be the signing of the season in Super League given the ferocious form that he is in. The 29-year-old has been outstanding for the Warriors since his arrival, and is an influential member of Matt Peet’s squad with his barnstorming carries, not forgetting to mention his ability to play big minutes when called upon. His form was rewarded by England head coach Shaun Wane, being called-up for their mid-season win over France in Toulouse.

