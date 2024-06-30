It’s been a busy time in the Catalans Dragons recruitment office, as they look to add some serious firepower to their squad for next season.

This week alone, Les Dracs have confirmed the arrivals of NRL star Nick Cotric and Salford Red Devils man Oliver Partington ahead of 2025, and had already announced the signing of St Helens stalwart Tommy Makinson earlier this month.

Steve McNamara isn’t done with his shopping spree just yet though, as Catalans are heavily linked with plays for Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden and could try to tempt Sydney Roosters half-back Luke Keary into playing one final season in the South of France as well.

But what do all of these new, and even potential, additions do to the outlook of their squad? With that thought in mind, here is a potential Catalans Dragons squad for next season.

1. Arthur Mourgue

Slotting in at fullback is French international Arthur Morgue. Mourgue made his debut for the Dragons in 2018, however he had to wait until 2021 to become an established part of the squad. He has made 87 appearances for the club to date, and notched 128 goals in the process.

His form that season also earned him his first international cap, and he was a part of France’s squad for the World Cup in 2022. He has also been deployed in the halves and hooker too, but it is clear fullback is his best position.

2. Tommy Makinson

Current St Helens man Tommy Makinson will be plying his trade in the blanq, noir et jaune from next season. The England international has spent his whole career to date in the Red Vee, and has made 329 appearances at the time of writing following his debut in 2011.

During his time at the Saints, he has also helped them to win five Super League Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

He joins Les Dracs on a two-year-contract, and should be a great replacement for Hull KR-bound Tom Davies.

3. Arthur Romano

French international Arthur Romano should keep his spot in the centres in 2025. Romano made his Catalans debut in 2017, and has gone onto make 69 appearances for the club.

Similarly to Morgue, he had to wait to become a key part of the Dragons backline, and since 2022 has been a mainstay in Steve McNamara’s starting 13.

His form that season earned him a first international call-up, and he also featured in the France squad for the World Cup.

4. Brent Naden

West Tigers Brent Naden is heavily linked with a move to Catalans Dragons, and with Matt Ikuvalu’s contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, he could slot straight into the team.

Naden made his NRL debut for the Penrith Panthers in 2019, and across spells with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers has made 72 appearances in the competition.

He has also been linked with a switch to Hull KR, but Robins’ boss Willie Peters has denied this.

5. Nick Cotric

Canberra Raiders man Nick Cotric became the second winger to join the club, and is the ideal replacement for Tom Johnstone.

Since making his NRL debut in 2017, Cotric has gone onto make 149 appearances in the competition. He also has 63 tries to his name too.

In 2019, Cotric was selected to be a part of New South Wales’ Origin squad, and made his debut in Game 1 of the series. He also made his Kangaroo’s debut in the same year, and he has two caps to his name.

6. Luke Keary

A bit more of a stretch here, in our own admission, however Les Dracs have been linked with a potential play for Sydney Roosters man Luke Keary.

Whilst some reports suggest he could be on his way to the South of France for one final season, other reports state he will hang up his boots at the end of the season. Not confusing at all…

However, if Catalans were to pull of this transfer, they would be getting a quality player. Keary has 220 NRL appearances to his name, and has also won three NRL Premierships with both South Sydney and Sydney Roosters.

He has also represented both Australia and Ireland at test level, and was a part of Ireland’s squad for the World Cup.

It might not happen, but it could be a brilliant move if it does go ahead.

7. Theo Fages

Theo Fages returned to his native France this season, and will most likely be in the Catalans starting 13 again next year too.

Fages made his Super League debut in 2012 for Salford, and has also had successful stints at St Helens and Huddersfield. During his time with the Saints, he helped them win three Super League Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup.

He also has 15 French caps to his name too after making his debut in 2013.

8. Oliver Partington

The newest Dragon in this team, however with skipper Ben Garcia playing in his preferred position Oliver Partington might have to adapt to life in the front row.

Partington made his Super League debut with Wigan in 2018, and went onto notch 91 appearances for the Cherry and Whites. He also helped them win a Super League Grand Final and lift the Challenge Cup.

He made the switch to Salford in 2023, and has been an integral part of Paul Rowley’s side since.

9. Michael McIlorum

We don’t want to tempt fate here, but Catalans will be hoping Michael McIlorum stays for one more season in 2025.

The experienced hooker came through the Wigan Warriors system, and made 242 appearances in his 10 years in Cherry and White. He later moved to France in 2017, and has been a consistent feature in their squad.

McIlorum has represented both Ireland and England at international level, and has 15 caps to his name (6 for Ireland, 9 for England). He also went to two World Cups each for both.

10. Julian Bousquet

Experienced French prop Julian Bousquet has been an ever-present in the Catalans squad since 2012, and has since racked up an impressive 270 appearances. He was also part of the squad that won the historic Challenge Cup title in 2018.

The powerful prop made his France debut in 2011, and has represented them at the 2017 World Cup.

11. Tariq Sims

Former NRL man Tariq Sims only joined Catalans this off-season, but he has been a regular feature in Steve McNamara’s starting side.

Since arriving at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, Sims has made 15 appearances and grabbed three tries in the process. He also brings a heap of NRL experience to the squad too, with over 230 appearances in the Australian league between spells at North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons and Melbourne Storm.

Sims has also featured in six State of Origin fixtures for New South Wales and has won five Fiji caps.

12. Paul Seguier

Despite making his debut for Les Dracs in 2016, back-rower Paul Seguier has only established himself in the squad over the past few seasons.

He really came into his own in 2022, and his form that season earned him a spot in the French squad for that World Cup. Seguier has five caps to his name to date.

13. Ben Garcia

Rounding off our starting team is skipper Ben Garcia. The powerful loose forward made his Catalans debut in 2013, and in between a brief stint in the Penrith reserves in the New South Wales Cup has made 234 appearances for the club.

He was linked with a move to Leigh following the confirmed departure of John Asiata, however he put these rumours to bed after penning a new two-year-deal.

Garcia has also been a regular feature in the France side since his debut in 2013, and has won 15 caps for his country. He has also been to three World Cups.