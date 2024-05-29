Every Super League transfer already confirmed for 2025 and beyond

The transfer merry-go-round in Super League is in full flow, with eight transfers already having been announced for 2025 and beyond.

Earlier this week, Huddersfield captain Luke Yates became the eighth player to secure his new club, with the Australian forward signing a two-year deal with Warrington Wolves as of next season.

Love Rugby League has compiled this article of every transfer that has been *officially* confirmed and announced by their Super League clubs, so that doesn’t include every player that has been rumoured or linked with moves. For example, Tommy Makinson, who is widely expected to be a Catalans Dragons player in 2025, is not on the list (yet), with the French club not having *officially* announced his signature despite St Helens having announced his departure at the season’s end.

DON’T MISS: Tommy Makinson explains reasons behind St Helens decision after ’emotional’ week

And because Wakefield Trinity aren’t in Super League – as things currently stand – their signings of Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken aren’t in this piece (yet).

Without further ado, here’s every Super League transfer that has already been confirmed for 2025 and beyond..

John Asiata (Leigh to Hull)

The Leigh Leopards captain has signed a three-year contract with Hull FC from 2025 to help spearhead the club’s rebuild under newly-appointed head coach John Cartwright, who he worked with whilst at North Queensland Cowboys in their NRL Premiership-winning season in 2015.

Asiata, who has represented Samoa and Tonga on the international stage, helped Leigh lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley last year.

Tom Burgess (South Sydney to Huddersfield)

This move stunned the rugby league world when it was announced before a ball was kicked back in February. Burgess has penned a three-year contract with the Giants from next season in what is a major acquisition for the club.

The 32-year-old will be the third of the four Burgess brothers to make the return to Super League during their playing days after their time in the NRL, specifically with the Rabbitohs. His brother Luke enjoyed spells with Catalans and Salford at the end of his career, whilst George had a brief stint with Wigan in 2020. Sam never returned as a player, but he is currently the head coach of Warrington.

INSIDE THE DEAL: How Huddersfield Giants secured the signing of Tom Burgess

Ryan Hall (Hull KR to Leeds)

Rhinos legend Hall will return to Headingley next year after four seasons with Hull KR, signing a one-year contract with Leeds for 2025.

Hall, who turns 37 in November, won six Super League Grand Finals with Leeds between 2008 and 2018 as well as two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge.

RELATED: Explaining why Leeds Rhinos were able to announce Ryan Hall deal before May 1 deadline

Esan Marsters (Huddersfield to Salford)

Plenty of Salford fans were getting excited about this move when it was announced by the Red Devils last week, and understandably so given the form he’s in this season.

Marsters, who has represented New Zealand and the Cook Islands internationally, has penned a three-year contract with Salford from 2025.

Louis Senior (Hull KR to Castleford)

Louis Senior joined his twin brother Innes at the Tigers earlier this season. Louis arrived at Castleford from Hull KR whilst Innes is on loan from Huddersfield.

It was announced last week that both Louis and Innes will make their loan moves permanent at the end of the season, having signed two-year contracts with Craig Lingard’s side from 2025.

Innes Senior (Huddersfield to Castleford)

The Ireland international has impressed upon arriving at the Jungle on a loan deal from Huddersfield, and as aforementioned, will make his loan move permanent at the end of the season, signing a two-year contract with Castleford alongside his twin brother Louis.

The Senior twins seem to have really benefitted from getting regular game-time under their belts at Castleford.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters to Hull KR)

The three-time NRL Premiership winner will get his first taste of Super League in 2025 after penning a one-year contract with Hull KR.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who has won 33 caps for his native New Zealand, will bring over a wealth of experience to Craven Park, having played more than 300 games in the NRL since his first-grade debut for Manly Sea Eagles back in 2009.

INSIDE THE DEAL: How Hull KR pulled off the signing of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Luke Yates (Huddersfield to Warrington)

The Huddersfield skipper will call Warrington home in 2025, having signed a two-year contract with Sam Burgess’ side.

The Wire will be the fourth Super League club Yates has represented during his career. He came over to England in 2019 with London Broncos before joining Salford the following season. After a solitary campaign with the Red Devils in 2020, he followed coach Ian Watson to Huddersfield, making 84 appearances for the Giants, including leading them out in the 2022 Challenge Cup final.

READ NEXT: Every Super League player out of contract at the end of 2024