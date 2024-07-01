We are now edging towards the latter half of the Super League season, and with that comes growing contract talk as players reach the end of their deals.

Throughout the league, there are players who are still unsure as to where they will be in the 2025 season and beyond, but which ones will fans be wanting to get confirmation of the most?

Well, Love Rugby League has you covered, as we have broken down the seven highest profile players who are still waiting to decide their future in 2025.

Rhyse Martin

Leeds Rhinos back-rower Rhyse Martin is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is a target for several clubs.

Prior to his departure, head coach Rohan Smith detailed his desire to keep Martin at Headingley in 2025; however, fellow Super League sides Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves have also been linked with a play for the PNG international.

He has also previously been linked with a move back to the NRL with the Dolphins.

Since joining Leeds in 2019, Martin has made 120 appearances for the club, and become a key member of the squad.

David Fusitu’a

David Fusitu’a

Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu’a has been plagued with injury issues since joining Leeds in 2022, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, his future is still unclear.

When fit, Fusitu’a has been a solid player for the Rhinos, notching 16 tries in 34 appearances for the club, however his lengthy spells on the side-lines have meant he’s missed crucial games.

The New Zealand and Tongan international also occupies a quota spot for Leeds, so if he was to leave the club it would free this up too. The club are still yet to make an official announcement on his future.

Zak Hardaker

Zak Hardaker of Leigh Leopards lifts the Challenge Cup – Alamy

From a current Rhino to a former one now. Leigh Leopards snapped up Zak Hardaker at the start of last season, and he has quickly established himself as a core member of Adrian Lam’s team.

Several Leigh players have already made the switch over to Hull FC, and Hardaker could be another player making the switch too as he is heavily linked with a switch to the MKM stadium.

Back in May, Love Rugby League revealed the Airlie Birds were keen to make a play for the former Man of Steel, and it seems he will be joining as a replacement for Huddersfield-bound Liam Sutcliffe.

Ricky Leutele

Zak Hardaker isn’t the only centre set to leave Leigh this off-season, as current partner Ricky Leutele is also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Leutele joined the Leopards ahead of the 2023 season, and quickly became a core part of their potent right edge. His form was instrumental in getting them to Wembley, however missed out on the final (and the latter part of the season too) due to a spine injury.

It is understood Leutele will not be offered a new deal at the end of the current year, meaning he is still free to join a new club ahead of 2025.

Konrad Hurrell

St Helens cult hero Konrad Hurrell is currently out of contract at the end of the season, but his recent form should lead to plenty of interest.

So far this Super League campaign, the 33-year-old has made 13 appearances and has notched six tries and seven assists in the process.

Hurrell has previously told Love Rugby League he wants to remain at St Helens in 2025, and boss Paul Wellens has also touched on his desire to keep the Tongan international around next year too, but whether he is still a Saint remains to be seen.

Waqa Blake

Waqa Blake

Hurrell’s St Helens teammate Waqa Blake is another player who’s future remains unknown heading into 2025.

Blake only joined the Saints this off-season, and had a tough start to life at the Totally Wicked Stadium. He has since found his feet though, and become a key man in the backline. He has, so far, chipped in with nine tries for the Saints.

The Fijian international initially signed a one-year-deal with the Saints, however he has also previously told Love Rugby League he would be open to staying with the Saints in the future. Despite this, it still remains unclear if he will be at the club.

Kevin Naiqama

Huddersfield Giants’ Kevin Naiqama

Experienced centre Kevin Naiqama’s future is still up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract, but it could be his final season of professional rugby league.

Naiqama made a retirement U-turn in to join the Sydney Roosters for the 2022 NRL season , and since his return to Super League with Huddersfield in 2023 has become a key man in Ian Watson’s side.

He previously discussed his future with the Daily Mirror, where he stated how he and the club would be open to him playing one final season in 2025, but with no official confirmation from either party his future is still up in the air.

Danny Houghton

Another player who could be hanging up his boots is Hull FC skipper Danny Houghton. The experienced hooker has been a mainstay for the Airlie Birds since his debut in 2007, and has racked up nearly 450 games for the club.

Houghton has had his injury issues this season though, and is currently out with a calf injury. Couple that with the rise of 20-year-old Denive Balmforth and the recent capture of 23-year-old Amir Borough from Salford, he could see his spot taken next season.

Again, there is no official confirmation from either party regarding his future, both with Hull FC or the wider game of rugby league, so Hull FC fans will be waiting patiently for this.

