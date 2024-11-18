St Helens make Konrad Hurrell decision as quota situation clarified

St Helens have confirmed that Tongan powerhouse Konrad Hurrell will remain with the club in 2025 after agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

The 33-year-old centre has made 63 appearances for the Saints since arriving from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2022 season, scoring 26 tries.

Hurrell’s new deal now sees him take up the seventh and final quota spot with Paul Wellens’ side heading into the 2025 campaign, joining Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi, James Bell, Moses Mbye, Tristan Sailor and Kyle Feldt on their overseas quota.

Hurrell, who will enter his fourth season in the Red V in 2025, will don the No. 3 shirt after previously wearing the 23 jersey.

“Firstly I’m grateful, grateful to Wello (Paul Wellens) and Rushy (Mike Rush, CEO) for giving me another opportunity to be involved in this great club,” Hurrell said upon his re-signing announcement. “I am buzzing as well.

“It’s just a blessing to be around the boys again and get the opportunity to live my childhood dream again.”

Hurrell’s 2024 campaign was cut short in July as he suffered a neck injury which required surgery: but the club have announced that he has passed all of the relevant medical checks which has cleared him to make a healthy return to the sport, with the Tonga international having begun pre-season training with the rest of Wellens’ first-team squad.

Opening up on his injury, Hurrell said: “It was tough, tough to take it on the chin, but I guess that’s what our sport is, sometimes it comes to that with a serious injury. The only option was to get the surgery on it.

“I was trying to put a smile on my face but inside it was hurting. I didn’t want to finish like that and I was fighting for that in the back of my head. I know a lot of people doubted that I would be back on the field. In my head, I didn’t want to leave this great game like that.

“Fast forward three or four months later, I’ve got the green light now and it has felt good. There were a lot of people that doubted that I’d be back in this position again. I’m glad that with the help from my partner, Bec, pushing me through those tough times, and being around the boys, they were so good to me, making it feel like I wasn’t injured.

“Got the green light to be back in full contact and full training now, and I’m buzzing about it.”

St Helens boss Wellens is delighted to see Hurrell extend his stay at the Totally Wicked Stadium after a difficult couple of months with his neck injury.

“Koni has been a big part of what we’re about since he arrived and I know he loves representing this club, pulling on that Saints jersey,” Wellens said. “It’s great that he can extend his time with us.

“It has obviously been a difficult period given his medical situation in recent months, but it is fantastic news that he has got that clearance to train and play again.

“I think we will see the best of Koni with competition for places as always, it’s the start of pre-season and a lot of hard work has to be done by everyone. I know he is determined to put in that hard work and deliver the best version of himself, if we get that we will be a stronger team with Konrad in it.”

Hurrell has won a Super League title and World Club Challenge whilst with the Saints and has won 13 caps for Tonga on the international stage, representing his nation in the last three Rugby League World Cups.

